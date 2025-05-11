



Dossier photo: American president Donald Trump President Donald Trump welcomed on Sunday what he described as a major day potential for Russia and Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to restart peace talks with Kyiv in the midst of renewed international pressure for a ceasefire.Posting on Truth Social, wrote Trump, think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved like this endless Blood Bath will end. It will be a whole new world and much better. He added, I will continue to work with both sides to make sure it happens. The United States rather wants to focus on reconstruction and trade. A big week to come!Trump's statement followed Putin's announcement that Russia was ready to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, unconditionally, in response to calls for an unconditional ceasefire of 30 days of kyiv and its European allies.Putin said on Sunday that he was engaged in serious negotiations and was in contact with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to facilitate talks. However, he stressed that a truce was to lead to lasting peace rather than providing Ukrainian time to regroup militarily.While Trump said he would continue to work with both parties, European leaders have expressed cautious optimism. While addressing journalists, French President Emmanuel Macron described Putin's proposal for a first step, but not enough, warning that Russia could seek a way out while trying to buy time.The European powers, including France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, launched a joint appeal for a cease-fire to start on Monday, warning new sanctions if Moscow does not comply. The proposal was also discussed with Trump during a phone call earlier on Saturday.The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alongside European leaders in kyiv, described their visit a very important signal and reiterated the preparation of the Ukraines for talks, but only after a complete stop of hostilities.An unconditional ceasefire by definition cannot be subject to any condition, read a joint declaration published by the office of Zelenskyys. If Russia calls for such conditions, this can only be considered an effort to prolong war and undermine diplomacy.Despite diplomatic efforts, Russian attacks continued. During the weekend, Shelling killed several civilians in Ukraines Sumy and Kherson, according to local authorities. The United States Embassy in kyiv also warned of a potentially important Russian strike in the coming days.Meanwhile, Trumps Special sent to Ukraine, Lieutenant-Génération à la Retirement Keith Kellogg, described the ceasefire offered as a possible, covering the land, the air, the sea and the infrastructure, and a possible gateway to end the largest and longest war in Europe since the Second World War.Although Trump has already expressed doubts about the will of Poutines to end the war, he now says that very high level talks between Russia and Ukraine are very close to an agreement.

