What is behind the rumors of Imran Khan's death in police custody? First post





As tensions between India and Pakistan grew, social media was filled with positions saying that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan died in detention or had been attacked at home.

A video showing Khan injured by security agents quickly spread on WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter).

These statements have led to confusion and concern among the public.

He aggravates things, an unaccompanied press release, which would come from the Pakistans Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was widely shared online. He said Imran Khan had died.

But what is the real story behind these claims? Here is a verification of the facts to clarify things.

Facts-check: Is Imran Khan really died in police custody?

The answer is simple: no.

A verification of Boom Live facts confirmed that the viral document claiming Imran Khan died in prison is false.

Boom checked it with the media team of the Khans party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, which confirmed that the press release was not real. They also underlined several faults of the document which proved that it was not official.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Pakistans of Information and Radiation also replied on Saturday, calling for the false press release and asking people to reject irresponsible behavior.

In particular, the video shared online is not new. It was from May 2013, when Imran Khan was injured after falling from a forced cart while he went on a stage during an electoral rally in Lahore.

At the time, the Times of India reported that Khan had gone from about 15 feet and suffered injuries to the head.

Although the video is over ten years old, she has resurfaced this week and widespread on social networks, which makes people believe that the incident had just occurred.

Some online users have even badly blamed General Asim Munir, head of the Pakistani army, for what they claimed to be the death of Khans.

Others said Khan had fled from prison, adding to confusion.

Imran Khan is currently in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. He was sent there after being found guilty in several cases, including corruption and an illegal marriage.

His prison time remains a major problem in the current political problems of Pakistans. While tensions increased between India and Pakistan, more people were worried about its safety behind bars.

What does the false letter say?

The false declaration, made to seem to come from the Ministry of Pakistical Foreign Affairs, said that Imran Khan had died while he was in police custody. He also said that an investigation was underway to find out what had happened.

The letter continued by saying that the government recognized how serious the situation was and promised full transparency to discover the reasons for its death and hold the officials.

This letter feake of the death of Imran Khan is madly viral on Whatsap in India. #Casefire #Indiapakistanwark #crypto #irankhanpti #irankhan #imankhandhandhandead pic.twitter.com/y5e79vqug

Calling for calm, added the letter, Pakistan has always confirmed the sacred nature of life and the rule of law. The protection of human rights, in particular as a guard, is the cornerstone of our democratic framework.

He also declared that the government is committed to relevant United Nations Human Rights organizations and independent observers to ensure a credible and impartial investigation.

Where's Imran Khan?

Imran Khan is currently in Adiala prison, serving a 14 -year sentence in a corruption case.

According to members close to its party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Khan is detained in quasi-insulation. They claim that he does not have regular access to lawyers or medical care.

PTI leaders believe that his life is in danger and says that his imprisonment is motivated by political reasons, especially since tensions between India and Pakistan have developed.

Imran Khan is currently in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. Reuters / File photo

One of the Khans Close Aid told CNN-News18 that he should be moved immediately from prison, which his family also wanted.

It is not a place for Imran Khan, who was in prison for false accusations, without legitimate accusation. We think he should be on parole until things are safe, “he said.

On Friday, PTI approached the High Court of Islamabad to ask for the release of Khans, citing threats to his life.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister Ali Amin said that the party had raised concerns for all authorities, showing bad law and order across the country. He added that Khan had respected all the prison rules since his arrest.

It should be noted that India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all military measures from 5 p.m. on Saturday as part of a cease-fire contract.

India confirmed this agreement shortly after US President Donald Trump published on this subject on TRUTH Social.

But a few hours later, Pakistan broke the agreement. In Jammu-et-Cachemire, drones were seen and the explosions were reported.

In Srinagar, residents heard several explosions after nightfall. The air defense teams responded to a drone spotted flying over the Batwara region, near an army base. Later, officials said the drone had been shot.

During a press briefing at the end of the evening, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, urged Pakistan to act responsible and take action to stop these incidents.

It is a violation of understanding arrived earlier in the day. The armed forces give an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take a very serious note from these violations, he said.

