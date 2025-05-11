



The man at the helm

General Syed Asim Munnir Ahmed Shah, born in 1968, became the 11th leader of the Pakistani army on November 29, 2022, replacing General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He had two major relays with the powerful Intelligence Directorate of the Pakistani army, was director of military intelligence in 2016 and took office as Director General of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) in 2018, the deep state of Pakistan.

His mandate ISI was truncated after his relations with the Prime Minister of the time, Imran Khan, who is now in prison, embittered. When Imran was arrested, he had publicly involved in having played a role in his arrest. Imran's successor, Shehbaz Sharif, chose General Munir as head of the Pakistani army. Imran had attempted to increase the appointment of the general Munir in the army chief and put pressure on his trusted officer Faiz Hameed in the powerful siege.

Sasé with an economy that survives on foreign renters, inflation in running away, local insurrection and popular indignation in the face of Imran imprisonment, General Munnir may have sought to divert attention with his provocative anti-Indian statements. Pahalgam occurred shortly after, suggesting that the two were linked. The impact of Imran with the army had eroded the influence of the latter. As part of General Munnir, the militantly returned to the nation's control.

Munir had directed the ISI when the tensions between India and Pakistan degenerated after the suicide attack in Pulwama in February 2019, which led to the death of 40 CRPF staff. Since then, he has been one of the people who have shaped response and safety measures for Pakistans.

Interestingly, the General Munnir has his roots, like Pervez Musharraf, India, which in his case is in Jalandhar, Punjab. Colpoant The theory of the two nations, he declared on April 17: “Our religions are different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. It was the foundation of the theory of the two nations which was laid there. We are two nations, we are not a single nation.”

He advised his audience to tell the story of the Pakistani creation to their children “so that they do not forget that our ancestors thought that we were different from Hindus in all possible aspects of life”.

His model

The Taliban is the baby in the States of Pakistan, just like the other terrorist outfits oriented in India. Thanks to Pakistan of Tehrik-I-Taliban, the Pakistani army sought to extend its strategic scope in Afghanistan.

But the Durand line between Afghanistan and Pakistan is now active, with Taliban terrorist attacks deep in Pakistan and the action of reprisals. Add to that the continuous insurrection of Balutchistan, and General Munnir is challenged on all sides.

Munir is known to worship General Muhammad Zia-UL-Haq and make it fun of after him. It was Zia who operationalized the doctrine of “Saiding India with a thousand cuts” using terror as a state policy instrument.

From Gen Parconz Musharraf to the current Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif, many well -placed people have openly talked about the history of Pakistans to support, training and financing terrorist organizations. The terrorist groups were the prolonged arm of the Pakistani army, which sponsors, founds them and form them and uses them as indicators.

The admission of Khwaja Asses came to the wake of Operation Sindoor. He said Pakistan supported terrorist groups for three decades, had done the dirty job in the West during the Soviet-Afghane war and the United States war against the Taliban after September 11 attacks. This policy was a mistake, he said, adding that Pakistan has paid a high price for its actions.

