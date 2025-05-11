7 facts of ITB students were arrested by downloading memes prabowo and jokowi





Jakarta, kompas.tv – A student from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) with the initials SSS was arrested by Gegara to do and download the meme of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the Indonesian President Prabowo Subaianto. Currently, the student of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design (FSRD) has been appointed suspect. Read also: [FULL] Open the case of the woman of the same ITB Prabowo Jokowi was arrested: Criminalization of criticism? In addition, here is a series of ITB students arrested by downloading even Jokowi-Prabowo: 1. Arrest The news of SSS's arrest was initially revealed by an X account named @ Murtadhaone1, Like Cité Kompas.com. The account said the student was arrested by criminal investigation police for downloading photos resembling Prabowo and Jokowi. Head of the Public Information Office of the Division of Public Relations of the National Police, the general of Brigadier Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko confirmed the arrest of the SSS. “Okay, a woman with the initials SSS was captured and treated,” said Brigadier General Trunoyudo, Friday 9/5). However, Brigadier General Trunoyudo did not reveal more detail on SSS identity and the arrest process. The police currently explore the case. 2. The article is billed Police appointed the ITB student as a suspect after the same Prabowo-Jokowi. Brigadier, General Trunoyudo, revealed that SSS has been accused of the IT and electronic transactions (ITE law). “The suspect of SSS violates article 45 paragraph (1) JUNCTO Article 27 paragraph (1) and / or article 51 paragraph (1) Jointly with article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning the information and electronic transactions (ITE)”, he said. 3. ITB response ITB responded to students who were arrested related to downloads on their social networks. The director of communication and public relations ITB, said Nurlalala Arief, which he had coordinated intensively and in collaboration with various parties. “We also coordinated with the Student Parents Association (OIM) and other related parties,” Nurlala said in a written statement on Friday. 4. The parents of the students apologize The director of communication and public relations ITB, Nurlalala Arief, in the same press release, said that the students of the SSS and his parents came to the campus and had apologized. According to his explanation, this was done by the students of the SSS and his parents on Friday. “The parents of the students came to ITB (Friday, May 9, 2025) and declare excuses,” he said.

Source : KOMPAS TV / KOMPAS.COM.





