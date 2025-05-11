Putin offers direct talks with Ukraine without prerequisite





Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to restart direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, “without preconditions”. Addressing journalists from the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday, Mr. Putin proposed to “restart” the peace talks in Russia and Ukraine organized in 2022. “We are committed to serious negotiations with Ukraine,” said Putin, adding that he does not exclude accepting a cease-fire later, during direct interviews with Ukraine. His remarks occurred after the leaders of four large European countries threatened to put pressure on Mr. Putin if he does not accept an unconditional 30-day cease-fire in Ukraine that they offered on Saturday in a strong unit demonstration with kyiv. The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Poland said their proposal for a cease-fire to start on Monday was supported by US President Donald Trump, whom they had informed of the phone earlier during the day. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the French president Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer tour the streets of kyiv, Ukraine, after having attended a meeting of the so-called “Coalition of wills” at the presidential palace (Stefan Rousseau / PA) Putin said on Sunday that the Kremlin needed a truce that would lead to a “lasting peace” instead of the one that would allow Ukraine to rearm and mobilize more men in its armed forces. He said that he would speak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and asked him to facilitate peace talks on May 15, saying that “those who really want peace can only support” his proposal to restart the peace talks. Mr. Putin did not directly address this last proposal to cease-fire, but the spokesman for Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, told CNN on Saturday that Moscow will have to consider the proposal. Earlier in the day, Peskov reiterated the affirmation of Russia that she was ready for peace talks with Ukraine “without prerequisites” and accused kyiv of blocking them. The three-day unilateral ceasefire of Russia, declared for the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany expired on Saturday, and Ukraine said that the Russian forces violated it several times. In March, the United States proposed an immediate and limited truce of 30 days, which Ukraine accepted, but the Kremlin held the conditions more to its taste. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing journalists alongside European leaders in kyiv, described their meeting “very important signal”. In a joint statement, published on the official website of Mr. Zelensky, the five leaders called for a ceasefire “for at least 30 days” from Monday, to make room for a diplomatic push to end the war. “An unconditional ceasefire by definition cannot be subject to any condition. If Russia calls for such conditions, this can only be considered an effort to prolong war and undermine diplomacy,” the statement said. French President Emmanuel Macron said the United States would take the lead in monitoring the proposed ceasefire, with the support of European countries, and threatened “massive sanctions … prepared and coordinated between Europeans and the Americans”, if Russia violated the truce. Mr. Macron went to kyiv with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. “It is Europe that intensifies, showing our solidarity with Ukraine,” said Sir Keir.

