



In the evening of May 9, 2025, local time, President Xi Jinping met the Prime Minister of Slovakie Robert Fico in Moscow on the sidelines of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. Xi Jinping stressed that the promotion of complete, in-depth and high-level development of Chinese-Slovakia relations serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples and agrees with the historical trend of openness, cooperation and mutual benefits. Xi Jinping said that the important common understanding they have reached during the visit of Robert Fico in China last November is actively implemented, and that the strategic partnership of China-Slovakia has entered a “fast way”. The two parties should continue to deepen traditional friendship, widen exchanges and cooperate in various fields, to continue cooperation by high quality belt and road, and promote regular and sustained development of China-Slovakia and China-Europe relations. China hosts the participation of Slovakia as a guest of honor in the 4th China-Ceec Expo, which will help stimulate exports of high quality Slovak products to China. China is happy to see more Chinese companies invest and do business in Slovakia. China is ready to work with Slovakia and other countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to meet challenges and maintain international equity and justice. Xi Jinping has expressed hope that Slovakia will play a constructive role in promoting healthy and constant development of China-EU relations. Robert Fico said that the deepening of the Slovakia-China strategic partnership is one of the main priorities of the Slovakian foreign policy. Slovakia adhere firmly to politics in a single China, will advance actively friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with China, will strengthen trade and investment, strengthens the exchanges of people to the population and cultural and will pressure for a greater development of bilateral relations. Noting that a healthy and stable relationship of the EU-China serves the common interests of the two parties, Robert Fico said that Slovakia is committed to promoting the development of Eur-Chinese relations. Slovakia supports the main initiatives proposed by China, such as the construction of a community with a common future for humanity, and appreciates the positions of China on and the constructive role in questions related to Ukraine and the Middle East. The Slovak team is willing to join China to maintain multilateralism, protect the rules of free trade and maintain the stability of industrial and world supply chains. Cai Qi, Wang Yi and others were present.

