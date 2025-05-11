PM Modi takes the break after the conclusion of “the Sindoor operation”; ..





New Delhi, May 10: After the successful conclusion of the anti-terrorist operation Sindoor and the announcement of the ceasefire with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Saturday with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and congratulated the armed forces for their decisive actions. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Defense Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan and the three department heads were present at the 50 -minute meeting – the second Saturday – which saw unanimously on the issue of maintaining a high alert. The meeting also ended with the decision to continue to maintain the pending water treaty, to maintain the suspension of visas to the Pakistanis and not to restart the Kartarpur pilgrimage. Earlier, the heads of the intelligence office (IB) and research and analysis (RAW) also shared details on terrorists, including those sought in IC-814 flights, in Kandahar in 1999 killed in “ Sindoor Operation ''. Prime Minister Modi also gave the operation of the operation, which saw the destruction of nine terrorist platforms in Pakistan, damage to more than a dozen Pakistani air bases, an in-depth distribution of Pakistani morale and a ceasefire to Indian terms. The ceasefire has triggered spontaneous celebrations across the country, in particular the border areas of Jammu-et-Cachemire and Rajasthan, with people shouting slogans from Bharat Mata Ki Jai. The silence of firearms on both sides after four days marks a great military victory for India, which is certain that he will continue to dictate terms on the Treaty of Indus waters. India has also become stronger as a global military force and a deserving super power which has mastered a Pakistan with nuclear arms for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, according to a defense analyst. The end of Operation Sindoor said that defense officials were subjected to the condition that future acts of terror are treated as acts of war and full -by -force. The world message sent by India from the operation was that India would not wait for authorization to defend its people, terror will be punished at any time, anywhere and has shown that terrorists and their brains have no place to hide.

