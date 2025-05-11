



The view of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting The Kremlin victory day parade for Russia of the Second World War rekindled the idea that China could finally put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. But it has been more than three years since Russia has invaded its neighbor, and few things suggest that China is ready to support peace negotiations in good faith. China continued to support Russia diplomatically, economically and militarily. The Chinese government avoids referring to the assault of Poutines as an invasion, and even if it has not officially recognized the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory, it has repeatedly discussed votes of the United Nations to condemn the war of Poutines. In public, China echoes the story of Russia, blaming NATO and the West for the conflict. Chinese officials and public media accuse the United States of being the real provocative of the Ukrainian crisis and warned it against additional confrontation. For its part, XI has not shown any sign of reconsideration of the Sino-Russian complete strategic partnership for the new era. Shortly after the inauguration of Donald Trumps this year, Xi and Putin promised that their country would deepen strategic coordination, will support their legitimate interests firmly. On the economic level, China has extended Russia a life buoy while Western sanctions have intensified. Sino-Russian bilateral trade went from $ 147 billion save $ 245 billion US dollars in 2024. Chinese consumer products, including cars and smartphones, quickly flocked while Western brands withdrew. Likewise, China is ready to import more energy from Russia in 2025 (probably at high prices), which will help the Kremlin to finance its war effort. Since 2023, Russia has become a crude oil supplier from Chinas. Despite the risk of penalties, small regional Chinese banks have continued to treat payments for sanctioned Russian companies. Although China has not openly provided a direct deadly aid, it exported a constant flow of double -use articles to Russia, in particular essential micropuces for guided weapons by precision. Despite its close ties to Russia, China tried to present itself as a peacemaker. In February 2023, he published a peace framework ; In May 2024, he joined Brazil on a six -point initiative to end the war. A special Chinese envoy has since visited several countries, including Russia and Ukraine, to promote the proposal. But China is less interested in putting an end to war than winning good will in the world of world and renovating its image in Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/world-opinion/article/3309889/how-persuade-china-truly-work-peace-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos