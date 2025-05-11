PM Modi told Vance if Pak was doing something, India's response will be greater, stronger, heavier: sources





Prime Minister Modi also underlined in his conversation with the American vice-president that the position of India is clear on cashmere, suggesting that there is only one question, which is the return of the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) of Pakistan.



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modiditold US vice-president JD Vance in clear terms that if Pakistan does something, India's response will be more devastating and stronger, the New York Times reports. PM Modi also underlined in his conversation with the American vice-president that the position of India is clear on cashmere, suggesting that there is only one question of the left. He said India did not want anyone who ensures mediation between India and Pakistan, added sources. He also pointed out that the Sindoor operation is not over and that we are in the new normal; The world must accept this. Pakistan must accept this, it cannot be business as usual. Pakistan attacked 26 sites the same evening and India has responded very strongly, adds the report. India has targeted the Pakistani bases, Prime Minister Modi clearly said that India's response will be greater, stronger and heavier to attack Pakistan. 'We are in a new normal …': PM Modi PM Modi stressed that the Sindoor operation is not over, adding: “We are in the new normal, the world must accept this. Pakistan must accept this, it cannot be as usual.” On Saturday, a request from the DGMO Pakistan arrived at 1 p.m. for talks. Since the Indian DGMO was occupied at a meeting, he could not speak then. The real conversation took place at 3:35 p.m. Sources say that what happened on the terms of the shot was between the DGMOS. PM Modi holds a high level meeting On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high -level meeting on Sunday with the best government officials, notably the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, one day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions. The NSA Ajit Doval, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan and the three heads of service, were among those who attended Reunion. India had accused Pakistan of having violated the conditions of understanding on Saturday evening and asked it to take “appropriate measures” to fight against these violations and to manage the situation with “gravity and responsibility”. The situation has since cooled, even if residents of several border areas continue to live in a state of apprehension after the days of bombing and drone incidents. (With agency entries)

