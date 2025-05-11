



Lucas de la Cal Corresponding to Asia Shanghai Corresponding in Asia Shanghai

Brazilian president Lula da Silva and Chino Xi Jinping agreed last Friday on Mosc's Red Square. Vladimir Putin During the victory day parade to commemorate the 80 anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany During the Second World War. Now, the two LDRES will come together again, this time in Pekn, for a state visit to the Brazilian which also serves as an aperitif for an important summit in the Chinese capital which begins Tuesday between several Latin America passes and Asitian superpowers. Lula (79) wins the Sbado at night in Pekn in order to shrink more Trade and diplomatic links With his colleague XI (71 years old), with whom dozens of ambitious cooperation agreements are already closed when the Chinese were in November in Brasilia. “We are going to establish new alliances and sign agreements in several areas,” explains Lula nothing to walk on the step which is the biggest trading partner in Brazil. Lula and XI have shared in recent months A very critical position against the World Trade WarUnlefhed by Donald TrumpThey even used the same terms (“intimidation”) to denounce the American rates, which have particularly shaken China. The Asician giant is now swelling to buy soybeans in Brazil, reducing his dependence on American imports, which was one of his main suppliers of this product thus required in local cuisine. China, who is the Soybean buyer from the world of the big worldRaising a few days ago, restrictions on Brazilian soybeans of five companies previously suspended by phytosanitary concerns. For the Chinese regime, Brazil is a key element in the group of world allies in the South that Pekn tried to miss the American isolationist turn with Trump in the White House. Lula and XI are at the head of two of the passes leading the The catchesAcrnico of the five emerging economies (China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa) which represent around a quarter of the world economy together and which have opened the doors of their grouping with several passes. As an important guide in Brazil, Xi Coloc is a few years at the head of the bank bank (New Development Bank), based in Shanghai, the former president Brasilea Dilma Rousseff, who reflected on the occasion that this entity can be converted to the nations of the world South in an alternative to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). XI and Lula will meet again on Julio at a Brics summit to be held in Ro de Janeiro. In addition to Lula, for Pekn, other Lederes and senior officials from Latin America and the Caribbean, like the Colombian, parade this week, like the Colombian Gustavo Petro And the Chilean Gabriel Boric. The Foreign Ministers of Argentina, Per, Venezuela, Mexico or Cuba will arrive, who will have a reception at the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi. “The collars of Latin America and the Caribbean have greatly undergone unilateral sanctions and hegemonic harassment, seriously affecting their economic development and the livelihoods of their peoples,” Wang said this weekend. “All these passes are Sovereign and independent states, no person garden“.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2025/05/11/68207cb3fdddff571b8b4585.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

