The United Kingdom proposes to strengthen visa rules to reduce legal migration





The British government seeks to strengthen visa requirements to limit the number of workers arriving in the country through legal paths. The measures described in the White Immigration Paper offer new requirements at graduates for qualified visa candidates and the limits of visas with low qualification content. A group will be affected to identify where industries count too much on foreign workforce, according to an announcement from the Home Office on May 11. The Ministry of the Interior said that one of the measures will consist in granting low -time visas limited only on the basis of solid evidence of workers shortages and where employers can agree to increase domestic skills and recruitment. He will describe the measures on May 12, when he published the White Paper in the Parliament. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is committed to reducing migration to Great Britain in response to the concerns about the pressure that this exerts on public services. The problem caused demonstrations shortly after work took office in the summer of 2024, which went down in right -wing violence. Changes are used after an explosion of qualified workers visas, which since then has tripled, the Boris Johnsons government has created the program in 2020. The program was designed as a means for Great Britain to exercise more control over its borders after the country has left the European Union. The British net migration rate remains historically high, after reaching a record of 906,000 in the year until June 2023. The number of people permanently staying in Great Britain increased 80% between 2021 and 2024, while the number of dependents entering Britain jumped 360% between 2021 and 2023. The government has been criticized for not having taken into account the impact on businesses and not having done enough to prevent the exploitation of visa holders, such as trafficking or servitude of debt, especially in the care sector. Mr. Chris Philp, the spokesperson for conservatives' internal affairs, said the measures were not going far enough to tackle the thrust of legal migration. He called for work to support a binding ceiling on immigration and his proposal as parties to repeal the entire Human Rights Act from immigration issues. Bloomberg JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

