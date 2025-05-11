





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the armed forces that the country's response to each action in Pakistan should be more energetic. His statement made after India launched “Sindoor operation” against Pakistan, which was followed by Islamabad attacks using drones and other ammunition. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given clear instructions”Wahan se Goli Chalegi, Yahan se Gola Chalega“(The bullets must be answered by artillery). The turning point was the attacks on air bases, “said government sources. India has carried out precision strikes on the Pakistani military bases in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunien, as well as radar sites in the aviation bases of Pasrur and Sialkot, using weapons launched in the air of Indian hunting planes. The Sindoor operation is not concluded, and there is a new standard in India's response to cross -border terrorism, according to sources. “This is a new standard, there will be no business as usual” The cost of cross -border terrorism will be increased and Pakistan cannot continue terrorism while expecting cooperation in the areas of its choice. They also declared that India will never accept mediation in the question of cashmere and that the only question to be discussed is that Pakistan returns the territory, which is under its illegal occupation. President Donald Trump proposed mediation on Sunday on the issue of cashmere between India and Pakistan. Congratulating nuclear nations for reaching a ceasefire, violated by Pakistan shortly after reaching an understanding with India. “I will work with you two (India and Pakistan to see if, after a thousand years, a solution can be obtained in cashmere,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social. The only question linked to the cashmere to discuss is the return territory of Pakistan under his illegal profession, said government sources on Sunday. Only talks with Pakistan will be done through the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOS). There is no other problem to discuss, the sources said.





