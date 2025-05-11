Russia-Ukraine War: List of key events, day 1 172 | Russia-Ukraine War News





These are the key events day 1 172 of the Russian war against Ukraine.

Here is where things are on Sunday May 11: Struggle: Politics and diplomacy: Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkiye, Thursday without precondition to reach a lasting peace and eliminate the deep causes of the three -year conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russia to confirm an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday, saying that Ukraine would then be ready to meet for direct interviews with Russia.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, described the offer of talks as a potential day for Russia and Ukraine.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy received support from the major European powers and Trump for the unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian and French counterparts that a historic turning point had been reached in the efforts to end the Russian-Ukraine war and that Ankara was ready to organize talks between the two parties at war, said his office.

Macron said the Putin proposes to start direct talks with Ukraine is a first step but not enough, arguing that an unconditional ceasefire that kyiv and his allies asked should occur first. Macron accused Putin of looking for a way out, but he still wants to buy time.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the proposal for direct talks with kyiv, a serious proposal which is a step towards lasting peace.

Prime Minister Estonian Kristen Michal said the United States and Europe collectively accelerate pressure on Russia to pass through a ceasefire. I think that the American administration also becomes a little impatient with these Russian games, said Michal, accusing Russia of having dragged his feet in the implementation of a truce.

