UTB Student UTB UTBO-Jokowi has been suspended







Jakarta – Student of the Bandung Institute of Technology (Itb) The SSS initials were arrested for downloading a photo of the face of President Prabowo suffered with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with the intention of broadcasting it (even). Now the detention of the SSS is suspended by the police. “ITB said that students from the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design (FSRD) with the SSS initials who have previously been obtained by police-related police on social networks, have received a suspension of detention,” said the director of communication and public relations of the Bandung Institute of Technology Nurlaela in his Declaration on Sunday (11/5/2025). ITB thanked various parties, in particular the police linked to the suspension of this detention. ITB will continue the academic and character promotion process towards the person concerned. Scroll to continue with content “ITB undertakes to educate, support and promote the student to become a responsible adult person, to maintain manners and ethics in the expression of opinions and the expression, based on national values,” said Nurlala. As part of educational efforts, ITB will strengthen digital literacy, legal literacy and ethics communicate in various media, including open discussions, public conferences and coaching programs involving peers, experts and teachers. This should enrich students' ideas on constructive freedom in the digital age. “ITB encourages the whole academic community to make this event a joint reflection, that freedom of expression is the right of each citizen, but must be carried out with responsibility, understanding of the law and respect for the rights and the dignity of others,” he explained. ITB, said Nurlaela, continues to do everything possible to create a healthy and quality academic atmosphere, always offers a space for the freedom to bring together, opinion and expression, conduct critical studies. “But still polite, ethical and responsible,” he continued. Also discover the video “Palace of members of the manufacturer of memes Jokowi-Prabowo doing” here: (a / fas) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

