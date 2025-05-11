Politics
The change in work on migration can appease the concerns of voters – but the risks harming the healthcare sector in difficulty | New policies
The work and the conservatives were left in shock from the crawling success of the reform of the United Kingdom during the local elections.
And it seems that the two took a clear message from the signature attitude of the insurgent party towards migration.
Live policy: care houses are faced with the ban on recruitment abroad
Surveys regularly show that the question is a major concern for voters. Although the stops of boats to drive an illegal migration is as difficult for work as for conservatives – the government has levers to control the legal migration much more directly.
This week, Sir Keir Starmer And Yvette Cooper decided it was time to shoot them, with their long -awaited white paper which should be published on Monday. But the compromises involved in the system reform are certainly not without controversy.
Speaking to Sky Sir Trevor Phillips To sell his plans to reduce the number of visas, the home secretary has repeatedly spoken of “restoring control”.
It is not a coincidence of hearing it invoke the language of Brexit – emphasizing the fact that it was Boris Johnson who presided over the spiral increase in migration after the vote to leave the European Union – and try to wake voters who thought that it would make the borders towards the influx of workers abroad.
“It's about restoring control and order,” she said. “It is a question of preventing this chaotic system where we caused recruitment abroad while training in the United Kingdom has been cut …
“It's a broken system. So that's what we have to change.”
The Home Office plan is to link the reduction of foreign workers to government efforts to put economically inactive work. In the future, only those who have diploma level qualifications will be eligible for qualified workers visas.
Employers who wish to use workers with low qualification, on a temporary basis, must demonstrate that they also form and recruit British workers.
The Minister of the Interior claims that 180 occupations will be withdrawn from the shortages list, with the deficit completed by training projects to fill the gaps with local workers. The questions abound on how training programs will marry immediate professional needs.
But it is the Specific visa fence of care agents This leads to the strongest alarm to date.
Many in the sector are desperately concerned about pre-existing staff deficits, not convinced by government councils to recruit in a pool of 10,000 workers already in the United Kingdom on care visas.
Professor Martin Green, of Care England, said: “It is an overwhelming blow for an already fragile sector. The government gives us a kick while we are already broken.”
But the government is determined to try to wean the economy of its dependence on work abroad.
The increase in net migration is amazing. Before Brexit, the highest figure was 329,000 in June 2015.
But in June 2023, the annual number had climbed to 906,000. While last year, this figure fell to 728,000, following restrictions on dependent on care and student visas – the number is still surprisingly high.
Badenoch chemistry The conservatives decided that there was no room for escape and regularly published dramatic apology for decisions of the past.
“The last government,” said Home Chris Philp on Sunday, as if he had no part of that, “made very serious mistakes with immigration. They allowed him to be far, far too high … It was a huge mistake.”
But Mr. Philp is characteristic full of criticism of “failure” of work on the “radical reforms” necessary.
He wants to see Parliament vote for an annual ceiling on the figures, although he did not specify what it would be.
Click here to listen to the electoral dysfunction on your podcast application
Ms Cooper affirms that migration objectives have no credibility after years of conservative failures – but also recognized that it wanted the figures to drop “significantly” and “considerably” lower than 500,000.
Find out more:
The “Tricky Balancing Act” against Starmer on the American trade agreement
The chancellor insists that the rebels of work “know that the social protection system needs reform”
She claims that qualified workers' visa changes will lead to 50,000 less visas this year only – a small proportion of this overall, but a quick result all the same.
Will it be enough?
Reform UK is clearly delighted to direct the government's political program.
Deputy chief Richard Tice told Sir Trevor “The Labor Party talks about the conversation. Will they really walk the promenade? I think people vote for us because they know that we want it.”
But politics is a risk.
Assistance to the concerns of voters on migration could mean having a serious touch to an already anemic economy and a difficulty sector. Not to mention the longer -term political decision to firmly move the party to the right.
