



President Trump signs an executive decree for more homeless homes in the West campus

President Donald Trump signed a decree on Friday aimed at transforming the medical campus of veterans in Los Angeles West Angeles in the largest care center for veterans in the country.

The ordinance orders the secretary to veterans to establish the center like the National Center for Warrior Independence, which will offer without shelter veterans the possibility of requesting and receiving care, benefits and a range of services, including drug addiction and support for productive work.

“The funds previously spent for housing or other services for illegal foreigners will be redirected to build, establish and maintain this center,” said a white house statement.

By 2028, they hope to house up to 6,000 homeless veterans in the center.

The ordinance also requests the Secretary of Affairs of Veterans Affairs to “restore responsibility” at the Ministry of Veterans Affairs by “taking measures against the persons who committed a fault”, as well as the investigation into the “decision of the previous administration and reintegrated the return salary for the previously dismissed employees for misconduct”.

“President Trump firmly believes that each veteran deserves our gratitude and that the federal government should treat veterans like the heroes they are,” said the White House declaration.

Currently, VA and veterans are in the midst of a legal battle as to whether the campus is rid of non-veterans tenants and used to build housing for the homeless.

The VA is made of a decision rendered in 2024 according to which it must build nearly 2,000 permanent dwellings on the campus for the veterans with disabilities and homeless.

“After decades of mismanagement, VA has praised parts of his 388 acres West Los Angeles campus Va Medical Center towards a rich and exclusive private school and the University of California in Los Angeles, a baseball team,” said a statement from the VA. “Today's executive order will allow us to ensure that the VA West Los Angeles campus is used as planned: to benefit the veterans. Our goal is to transform the campus into a hope of hope and a destination for the homeless veterans from all over the country who can travel there to find accommodation and support and start their trip to self-apptitude.”

