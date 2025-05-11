



Complaint: a government press release and a photo of Imran Khan with a head injury prove that he died in police custody. The press release is made and the image of Imran Khan with a head injury dates back to May 2013. There is no credible report confirming that Imran Khan has died.

Hyderabad: A few minutes after the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, posts claiming that the former Prime Minister of Pakistans Imran Khan has died to circulate on social networks.

The complaint is accompanied by an image of Imran Khan with an injury on the head, as well as a so -called press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. The press release, dated May 10, said that Imran Khan died in police custody.

He said the incident occurred in circumstances that are currently under an in -depth investigation. The Government is actively committed to the relevant organizations of the United Nations Human Rights and independent observers to ensure a credible and impartial investigation.

Pune Times Mirror published a report on the same day entitled, the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan died in police custody, the Pakistani government promises a complete investigation, referring to the viral press release. (Archive) Another post XA shared an image of an injured Imran Khan with legend, Imran Khan killed by Poison #Indiapakistanwar. (Archive) Verification of facts

The pastor found that the viral claim is false. The press release is made and the image of an injured Imran Khan is old.

We have not found any credible report or official declarations confirming that the ex-PM Imran Khan des Pakistans died.

Viral press release

Referring to viral affirmations, * Pakistan Observer * published a report of May 10 entitled, Imran Khan is safe and healthy: Indian trolls push the false news of the death of PTI leaders in prison. (Archive)

The report described the viral claims of baseless rumors. He added that the former PM remains alive and the recent updates of May 49, 2025 confirm that Khan is still imprisoned in Adiala prison. In addition, Khan has deposited a advocacy on bond with his legal team, also confirming that he is actively involved in his legal battles.

We did not find the viral press release on the website of the Government of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Pakistani Government. In fact, no press release or statement was published on May 10. The alleged press release shows the press number 427/2025. However, the most recent official press release dated May 8 was numbered 130/2025.

In addition, the viral press release contains several errors of spelling and grammar and inconsistencies. The emblem of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the false press release does not correspond to the official version that subtle details are missing.

Image showing an injured Imran Khan

Using the search for reverse images, we found that the viral image had been published in a report of May 7, 2013 by India today, Imran Khan undergoes serious head injuries during an accident on stage during the campaign in Lahore.

The report indicated that Imran Khan had been injured when he fell from an elevator trolley raising him on an election campaign on May 7, 2013. Television images showed a dazed Khan, the blood streaming of a head injury, transported to one vehicle by several of his supporters.

The image was also found in a YouTube video downloaded by Al Jazeera English entitled Imran Khan Falls from Rally Internship in Pakistan. The description can be read, the local television station Geo TV broadcast images of the accident and showed bleeding from Khan and unconscious with a cut on the head.

This confirms that the viral image is not recent, it dates back to May 2013, when Imran Khan suffered an injury to the head during an electoral campaign.

Conclusion

The viral press release is manufactured, and the image of Imran Khan with a cranial trauma comes from 2013. There is no credible reports or official declarations confirming that the old PM Imran Khan has died in police custody.

Therefore, the pastor concludes that viral claims are false.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsmeter.in/fact-check/pak-ex-pm-imran-khan-dead-in-judicial-custody-no-the-press-release-is-fabricated-748228 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos