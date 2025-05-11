Employee federal unions are fighting for survival while Trump attacksExBulletin





Anthony Lee is president of the NTEU Chapter 282, the union representing nearly 9,000 employees at Food and Drug Administration. Andrea HSU / NPR hide legend

At the end of March, Anthony Lee should have shown that mass layoffs at Food and Drug Administration were about to start.

Instead, the president of the Union discovered when he started to receive panicked calls early in the morning.

Employees learned that they were dismissed while sliding their badges to get to work. A green light meant to go. A red light meant a stop.

“For dozens, hundreds of employees, he just turned red and they could not enter the building,” explains Lee. “This is how many people discovered that their federal service ended.”

Lee is president of the NTEU Chapter 282, the union representing nearly 9,000 FDA employees. Under the collective agreement of the union, the government is required to provide a prior opinion of any reduction in force.

But the Trump administration did not give any opinions. Nor did he consult Lee when he ended the union's teleworking agreement.

“Basically, we were ignored,” said Lee.

Attacks against unions “exponentially worse”

President Trump's antipathy towards unions in the federal sector is well known. However, Lee says that Trump's attacks on unions are now “exponentially worse” than during the president's first mandate.

“Even our ability to exist in the federal workplace to be able to represent employees is threatened by this administration,” he said.

Trump's efforts to reduce federal workforce by hundreds of thousands of workers could decimate union negotiation units. And even where the workers remain, he decided to end the right to union representation for large bands of the workforce.

At the end of March, Trump published a decree ending the rights of collective negotiation for most federal workers, citing a provision in federal law which gives presidents the power to do so in agencies which have national security as a main mission.

Already, agency employees such as the CIA, the FBI and the National Security Agency have no right of collective negotiation.

Trump's decree went much further, sweeping a wide range of agencies to which these exclusions have never applied, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the FDA.

Multiple prosecution disputes this order. At the end of April, a federal judge issued an injunction, blocking it for the moment, but the Trump administration has appealed this decision.

Collective negotiation as verification of presidential power

Trump argued that negotiating with unions on work issues hinders his ability to manage the government as he sees fit.

Some would say that it is by design.

In an article by New York University Law Review, Nicholas Handler, associate professor of law at Texas A & M School of Law, argues that collective negotiations serve as control over presidential power. The binding agreements according to which the unions negotiate with federal agencies on staff issues such as working conditions, performance exams and grievance procedures “rest and remain the power of the president to manage the federal bureaucracy”, he writes.

A union supporter holds a sign at a press conference on the federal rights of the workforce outside the American Capitol on March 28, 2025 in Washington, DC Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images North America Hide Legend

Officials did not always have this lever effect. In the first half of the 20th century, even if the unions gained force elsewhere, there was a fear of giving too many provisions to federal workers on the way in which the laws of the nation were carried out. After all, civil servants serve the American people.

As such, federal employees have never had the right to strike. Nor can they negotiate on wages.

A recruitment crisis led to a turning point

But in the early 1960s, the federal government faced a work crisis. He needed scientists, economists and lawyers for staff growth agencies, but she couldn't pay significant wages. What he could offer was stability, job protections and after President John F. Kennedy signed an executive decree of 1962 the right to unionize.

“Collective negotiation becomes an attractive tool for presidents to recruit people in the federal public service and take advantage of many highly qualified workers who, otherwise, could be difficult to recruit,” explains Handler.

The Congress subsequently codified these work protections in the 1978 public service reform law, claiming that the right to organize and negotiate collectively “contributes to the effective conduct of public affairs” and “safeguard public interest”.

Thanks to the law, the congress also created a way to control the executive power, said the manager for itself and the courts.

Consider a scenario in which a president wants to weaken a private agency, such as EPA. One way to undermine the agency would be to give life to the workers of EPA miserable, he explains. Collective negotiation gives these employees a means of postponing, of preserving their ability to carry out the mission of their agency as the intention of the congress.

Now Trump says that these labor rights congresses created in 1978 make federal workers inexplicable.

“The CSRA allows hostile federal unions to obstruct agencies,” said a White House document explaining its decree. “This is dangerous in agencies with national security responsibilities.”

Lose protections that have made the jobs worth the penalty

Lee, a 23 -year -old FDA veteran in addition to being president of the Union, fears that if Trump obtains his way, workers will lose stability and protections that have returned the government.

He is particularly concerned that scientists will become vulnerable to political pressure. Under the union contract, employees who examine food ingredients, drugs and medical devices have the right to report security or efficiency problems without fear of reprisals.

“It remains to be seen whether or not they will allow employees to do the work that the public is waiting for, protecting and promoting the health and public security,” explains Lee.

A debate on efficiency

Armando Rosaro-Lebron is vice-president of the Eastern Region of employees of the National Association of Agriculture, the union representing around 3,000 federal workers in the plant protection program and quarantine of the animal and vegetable health inspection service of the USDA. Andrea HSU / NPR hide legend

One of Trump's repeated complaints is that unions make you too difficult to get rid of bad artists. Many union contracts state long processes to do so.

But others argue that unions help operate the government more easily.

“Our collective agreement is a huge increase in effectiveness for the government,” said Armando Rosaro-Lebron, vice-president of the National Association of Agriculture Employees, which represents employees of the Inspection Service for American Animals and Plants.

Its negotiation unit includes people responsible for keeping pests and invasive plants in the country, work that requires many overtime. Rosario-Lebron says that the union largely manages that.

“You have employees who want as many overtime as possible to win as much income as possible. You have other employees who do not want to be overloaded with work, so to speak,” he said.

Discovering how to allocate overtime and be the connection between management and employees probably represents the largest economies of the union to the government, explains Rosario-Lebron.

“I know that a lot of managers like this,” he said.

Rosario-Lebron says he is trying to solve most disputes outside the official grievance process. He says that there are many times that he advised employees to continue the complaints he considers frivolous.

“I do not recommend that you follow this path because it will not end well for you,” he said that he told them.

Employees are more likely to listen to the union on such questions, he said.

He has a warning for the Trump administration: getting rid of the union and the management will be alone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/11/nx-s1-5381156/trump-federal-workers-labor-union-collective-bargaining The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

