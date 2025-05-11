The supporters of Narendra Modi say they are angry, disappointed

Yaachna nahi, ab rann hoga, the bharatiya janata party poster On his official X profile on May 9, in parallel with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dressed in an Air Force combination. It's time for war, not calls.

The BJP invoked the lines of a famous Hindi poem by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, while India and Pakistan seemed to go to a large -scale war. On May 7, India launched missile strikes on alleged terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people.

However, a little more than 24 hours after the BJPS publication on X, US officials said they had negotiated a cease-fire between the two countries, which has brutal hostilities.

While many citizens, in particular those who live in border states, have expressed relief at the end of the military action which cost 20 civil lives, the right wing Hindu reacted with disappointment and anger.

Hindutva activists, personalities from pro-government media and even BJP leaders went to social networks to express their dismay in the face of what they have interpreted as an India's surrender of a power position.

It's a bit anticlimitative to leave when you are clearly in advance, Shefali Vaidya, an eminent party supporter, wrote On X. But she also added that she had confidence in the decisions made by the heads of the country.

Others were less saving in their question of reflection on governments. Shakti Singh, who is with the wing of BJP students, marked Prime Minister Modi in an X Post complaining from India who cannot do to Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed what the United States has done to Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. As long as these terrorists are alive, a cease-fire makes no sense, it wrote .

The businessman based in Guwahati, Moon Talukdar, a former chief of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and now a member of the BJP, said that the steep cease-fire would not prevent Pakistan from pushing terrorists in India.

India should have annexed the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, said the 30 -year -old. Until and unless we take over Pok, the war will continue. If the ceasefire had not taken place and Pok was annexed, India would have established that we are not a weak country and that we will be at the same level of world power like Russia and the United States.

American Overresteping

What made BJPS supporters are angry were the American fingerprints everywhere in the decision that the ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump.

The journalist who has become a politician Swapan Dasgupta, who is a member of the National Executive of the BJPS, the discomfort explained in a job On X. This ceasefire / understanding did not decrease well in India because it was announced peremptoryly by Trump who suddenly appeared from nowhere and pronounced his verdict, he wrote.

India has not recognized any American role in mediation of the agreement to stop military action against Pakistan.

However, Trump continued to claim On Sunday, he would try to work with India and Pakistan to offer a solution for cashmere. The comments of the presidents upset many Indians concerned about the allegedly growing Americas in the region.

The editor -in -chief of the Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami, was unleashed in Trump for having exceeded. He [Trump] Has no idea of ​​the situation on the ground, he has no idea what's going on here, a loaded goswami said A journalist. I think it's beyond him. It's Trump typical overcharging. I don't buy that. We will finish this.

Part of the anger of what many considered the government behind its previous aggressive posture addressed to the Indian Officer of the External Service Vikram Misri, who led press conferences on Operation Sindoor during last week.

Social media users have unearthed old photos of him with his family and disseminated them with details on the professional life of his daughters. Laggling fishing and innuendo About his supposed daughters that the political inclination has become so mean that Misri had to change Privacy parameters on its profile X.

Erase Pakistan from the world map

The anger among the right Hindu came from their expectations that the strong government Narendra Modi was best placed to provide a final solution to the problem of Pakistan.

I am absolutely unhappy because the general Hindu company wanted something simple a final solution to eradicate jihadism, said Sayan Lahiri, activist based in Kolkata Roll.

Lahiri is an agent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak, the organization of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj sigh students.

Supported by the BJP and the RSS, the Samaj had led a violent protest march to the secretariat of the state of Western Bengal to protest against the rape and the murder of a junior doctor at the Kolkata RG Kar hospital last August.

On Saturday, Lahiri, 31, launched against the ruling party for succumbing to pressures from the United States. The demand of the Patriotic Hindus of Sanatani was to erase Pakistan from the world map, he said. We have still not been able to find those responsible for the Pahalgam massacre.

A member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Gowahati, who did not want to be identified, said Roll that many workers at the level of the soil were not satisfied. We could have used our full capacity to show our strength, he said.

Yeh dil mage plus,, He added. The heart wants more.