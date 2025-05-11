Opinion: What I learned in China: obedience does not lead you anywhere.

File – On this June 29, 2019, the file photo, American president Donald Trump, on the left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G -20 summit in Osaka, west of Japan. (AP photo / Susan walsh, file)

In 2014, the Chinese writer known as Murong Xuecun announced A test in the New York Times that he returned to China to go to the police. Two weeks earlier, the authorities arrested three of Mr. Murong's friends in Beijing after attending a small private rally to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen demonstrations. Mr. Murong thought that he would also have been arrested during this event if he had not been in Australia at the time. Once he returned to China, he published an online message announcing that he was ready to be recovered.

For more than a decade, I have been working for international human rights organizations and I have been a defender of the rights of people in China. Mr. Murong was certainly courageous, but his story is not singular. Many Chinese writers, journalists, lawyers for civil rights and others have also chosen to resist the Chinese Communist Party in power, knowing that they could find themselves in prison for having done so.

Me too, I underwent repercussions: the Chinese authorities have monitored my activities here in the United States and used Internet trolls to harass me online. Periodically, the party threatened my family in China as a way to put me pressure to end my work.

More and more Americans are now, perhaps for the first time in their lives, faced with threats from their own government for simply doing their job, saying to think or protest. As a person with experience contesting one of the most ruthless and powerful governments the most ruthless, I have an important advice to share: showing courage. It is not just a demonstration of moral strength. It is also an effective strategy to combat rampant authoritarianism.

It is human to want to protect you, even at the expense of your principles, to avoid potential reprisals. I saw him after President Trump published decrees denouncing the diversity, equity and inclusion programs as well as those focused on the promotion of democracy and civic society. In response, some defenders' defense organizations have rubbed the Mentions of their websites and have rewritten the program descriptions to link democracy to Mr. Trumps America First Agenda.

Likewise, companies, including household names such as Target, Walmart and Meta, reduced Dei programs. I was disappointed. Americans are known worldwide for their contempt for authority. But I also understood. Fear is powerful.

Such obedience comes from a place of weakness, no strength. In Chinese, there is an idiom to describe the functioning of the government: qiruan paying, or intimidate the weak and fear the fort. The Communist Party in China has long acted as a street tyrant. But the party rarely rewards submission with benevolence.

When we hear stories about frank activists who are now in prison, we could assume that it is safer to remain silent. But this is not the case. What we do not see or see are the stories of dissidents that have done nothing at all and have always been punished.

Over the years, I have received many messages from people through China saying that they had been unjustly treated by the government but did not want to make this injustice public out of fear.

I have seen intimidators respond to force, even in the case of the Chinese Communist Party, which undoubtedly commands the most sophisticated system of repression of the worlds. It is expensive, both in resources and reputation, to censor, to try to intimidate and continue people on smuggling charges. Once you have shown that you are not easily intimidated and that you will be a persistent headache, the intimidator can simply drop you as a target.

In the case of Mr. Murong, two days after his online article, the police summoned him for interrogation. And yet, they decided not to stop it. Mr. Murongs Audacity had sparked public attention. I suppose that the party determined that the negative advertising of an arrest was not worth the deterrent effect.

That said, the fight against the return does not guarantee that an executioner will withdraw. Many criticisms of the Chinese government went to prison. The Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo deceased In police custody in 2017.

My experience of working with the victims of the abuse of the Chinese government is that when the communist iron fisting parties strike them first, most people freeze and submit, but gradually, many will rise, due to an innate feeling of good and evil. Some will become extraordinary human rights activists.

Standing can restore your feeling of dignity and offering an important feeling of internal release. Chinese activist Wang Qiaoling was faced with horrible harassment, including police surveillance and evictions, for having spoken of the kidnapping and detention of her husband, the human rights lawyer. However, Mrs Wang said later She had no regrets.

I witness something similar that takes place in America. Although some institutions and individuals initially gave in to Mr. Trump, an increasing number gets up: once Harvard was held, other university presidents sworn not be strong by the administration. After the first law firms are agreements with the administration, some lawyers resigned from these companies to protest.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wife, the man of Maryland who was wrongly expelled to Salvador by the Trump administration, became a fierce defender of her husband. If God threw me in it, I know he's going to get out of it. It is therefore the battle of the gods. And I'm going to fight him, for Kilmar and for everyone, she said The Washington Post in April. I have heard words like these on several occasions of families of people persecuted in voices of China shaped by pain, but based on resolution.

The United States has a long tradition of supporting freedom and democracy fighters around the world, including me. I always believe in the promise of this nation. And so I offer you a Chinese, American blessing: Jiayou! Don't give up!

Yaqiu Wang is a Chinese human rights researcher and defender. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.