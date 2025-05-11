Refictive at first, Trump officials intervened in South Asia as nuclear fears grew





While a conflict between India and Pakistan has intensified, vice-president JD Vance told Fox News on Thursday that he was fundamentally not of our business. The United States could advise both parties to back down, he suggested, but it was not a fight of the Americas.

However, within 24 hours, Mr. Vance and Marco Rubio, during his first week in the double role of national security advisor and secretary of state, found themselves plunged into details. The reason was the same who prompted Bill Clinton in 1999 to face another major conflict between the two long -standing enemies: fear that this will quickly become nuclear.

What led Mr. Vance and Mr. Rubio to action was proof that the Pakistani and Indian air forces began to engage in serious dog fights, and that Pakistan had sent 300 to 400 drones in Indian territory to probe its air defenses. But the most important causes of concern occurred on Friday evening, when the explosions hit the air base of Nur Khan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, the city of Garrison adjacent to Islamabad.

The base is a key installation, one of the central transport centers for the Pakistan soldiers and the house of supply capacity which would maintain the Pakistani fighters at altitude. But it is also at a short distance from the division of strategic plans of the head office, which oversees and protects the country's nuclear country, which now includes around 170 or more warheads. The warheads themselves are presumed to spread throughout the country.

Intense fights broke out between India and Pakistan after 26 people, mainly Hindu tourists, were killed in a terrorist attack on April 22 in Kashmir, a border region claimed by the two nations. On Saturday morning, President Trump announced that the two countries had accepted a cease-fire.

A former American civil servant familiar for a long time with the Pakistan nuclear program noted on Saturday that the deepest fear of the Pakistans is that its nuclear command authority is beheaded. The missile strike on Nur Khan could have been interpreted, said the former official, as a warning that India could do exactly.

It is not known if there was American information pointing towards a fast and perhaps nuclear climbing of the conflict. At least in public, the only obvious nuclear signaling piece came from Pakistan. Local media said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned the National Command Authority, the small group that makes decisions about the manner and the time for the use of nuclear weapons.

Created in 2000, the body is nominally chaired by the Prime Minister and includes main civilian ministers and military leaders. In reality, the driving force behind the group is the army leader, General Syed Asim Munnir.

But the Minister of Pakistans of Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, denied that the group has ever met. Speaking on Saturday on Pakistani television before the announcement of the ceasefire, he recognized the existence of the nuclear option but declared that we must treat it as a very distant possibility; We must not even discuss it.

It was discussed at the Pentagon, and Friday morning, the White House clearly determined that some public statements and some calls for officials from Islamabad and Delhi were not sufficient. The interventions of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had little effect.

During his interview with Fox News, Mr. Vance had also said that this was concerned whenever the nuclear powers collided and had a major conflict. He added that what we can do is encourage these people to descend a little.

According to a person familiar with the events of progress which were not allowed to speak publicly, serious concerns developed in the administration after this interview that the conflict was likely to become uncontrollable.

The rhythm of strikes and counter-pegs was resuming. While India was initially focused on what it called known terrorist camps linked to Lashkar-E-Taiba, a militant group blamed for the April attack, it now aimed at the Pakistani military bases.

The Trump administration also feared that the messages to be defused do not reach senior officials on each side.

US officials therefore decided that Mr. Vance, who had returned a few weeks earlier from a trip to India with his wife, USHA, whose parents are Indian immigrants, should directly call Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His message was that the United States had evaluated that there was a high probability of a spectacular escalation of violence that could tip the war on a large scale.

Through the American account, Mr. Vance pressed Mr. Modi to consider alternatives to continuous strikes, including a potential ramp which, according to US officials, would prove acceptable to Pakistanis. Mr. Modi listened but did not commit to any of the ideas.

Mr. Rubio, according to the State Department, discussed with General Munnir, a conversation made easier by his new role as national security advisor. During the last quarter of a century, the White House often served, although quietly, as a direct canal towards the Pakistani army, the most powerful institution in the country.

Rubio also called the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistans, Ishaq Dar, and the nationalist Minister of India external affairs, S. Jaishankar, whom he had met on January 22 in Washington.

He is not clear how persuasive he was, at least at the beginning.

The State Department did not hear press design on Saturday on the content of these calls, rather issuing naked descriptions of conversations which gave no idea of ​​the dynamics between Mr. Rubio and the leaders of South Asia. But the constant flow of calls from Friday evening to the beginning of Saturday seemed to lay a base for the ceasefire.

A senior Pakistani intelligence official who was not authorized to comment on the negotiations publicly awarded the involvement of the Americans in the last 48 hours, and in particular the intervention of Mr. Rubios, to seal the agreement. But Saturday evening, it was reported that the cross -border shot continued.

Mr. Sharif, the Prime Minister, wanted to focus on the role of American presidents. We thank President Trump for his leadership and his proactive role for peace in the region, he wrote on X. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this result, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.

India, on the other hand, has not recognized any involvement of the United States.

It is far from clear that the ceasefire will fire, or that the damage caused may not trigger more reprisals. Pakistan has shot down five Indian planes by certain accounts. (The Indian part did not comment on its losses.)

Pakistani intelligence said the senior official, assessed that India tried to bait Islamabad to go beyond a defensive response. India wanted Pakistan to use its own F-16 fighter planes during a reprisal attack so that they can try to get one, said the manager. Jets were sold by the United States because Pakistan is still officially considered a major non-nato ally, the president of the status George W. Bush granted the country in the months following the September 11 attacks.

The Higher Pakistani intelligence officer said that the American intervention was necessary to remove the two sides from the edge of the war.

The last decision came from the president, said the official.

