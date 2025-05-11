Why Russia calls for direct talks with Ukraine are probably a tactic of Putin's delay





Ukraine’s European and American allies almost agreed for once. Saturday, they all seemed to be registered with the idea of ​​applying pressure Vladimir Putin Accept an unconditional ceasefire. Find out more:

Trump says Ukraine should “immediately” accept talks with Russia

Ukraine “ready to meet” Russia after Putin called for peace talks Then came his answer. The master of division and the rule may have managed to lead a gap between them again. Poutine plays clearly for time. He believes that the war in Ukraine takes place in its direction. Peace is not in its interests, especially if it means thousands of Russian The troops return home, arousing dissatisfaction with life stories on the front line. He therefore met the allies' ceasefire with a swerve, rather offering direct negotiations in Istanbul. Ukrainians Read this offer that is both offensive and evasive. Istanbul is the place where the unhappy Russian-Ukrainian negotiations were uncompromising at the start of the war. Russia has since tried to run a false story. A peace agreement was imminent, they say, when Boris Johnson intervened and told the Ukrainians to continue to fight. Find out more:

Will Trump force Putin to comply with the ceasefire?

The parade of the day of Russia looked like the celebration of the war

Michael Clarke Q&A on the Ukraine War

Ukraine and Russia argue on the violations of the ceasefire Since then, these lies have exasperated the Ukrainians. If Putin offered talks in good faith, he would not have suggested Istanbul, they say. It was the diplomatic equivalent of a salvation with a finger. But they have no choice but to see where this diplomacy leads. European allies do not have the political will to give Ukraine the means to win this war, despite their enormous economic power, ten times that of Russia. And in the hands of Donald Trump, the United States seems closer to Kremlin than kyiv. Mr. Trump seemed willing to give Putin the benefit of the doubt in each turn so far, and will probably do it again, attracted by the Russian offer of negotiations. If it is distracted from the allied effort to force Putin to finally accept a cease-fire, the Russian chief will have managed to derail a serious proposal to end the murder for 30 days and give peace a chance. (c) Sky News 2025: Why Russia calls for direct talks with Ukraine are probably a tactic of Putin delay

