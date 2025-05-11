Operation Sindoor: PM Modi High Level Meeting Chairs | Latest news from India

Connect with us

May 11, 2025 08:31

The meeting had the Minister of Defense Rajanth Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, and the Chief of Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan, present

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of senior officials and three heads of service to take stock of the situation on the field on Sunday, one day after Pakistan denied the cease-fire agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high -level meeting at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ani X)

A few hours after India announced that it had accepted a ceasefire and the stopping of military action on land and in the air and the sea with an effect from 5 p.m. on Saturday, Pakistan led a series of attacks along the border. The power outages had to be imposed in large parts of the Punjab, the Jammu and the Kashmir and certain parts of the Rajasthan.

On Sunday, India reiterated that there would be no break and the response to any assault in Pakistan would have encountered an appropriate response. People familiar with the issue in the government said that Prime Minister Modi had taught having told the heads of service to ride strongly to the assault of the Pakistans and to respond with proportional strength.

With regard to that it would not cross any transgression along the border, India asked Pakistan to take the appropriate measures to fight against these ceasefire violations and respond with gravity and responsibility. According to people who are aware of the details, no violation has been reported along the border since last night, but the forces are vigilant.

Rajanth Singh also attended a meeting to the president of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, JP Naddas, the residence later in the day, which included the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah. It was the first meeting of this type of BJP brass since India launched the Sindoor operation against the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied cashmere (Pok).

The meeting was called upon to develop a communication strategy for the party and to take stock of the situation on the ground. Earlier, before the announcement of the ceasefire, the party had planned to go out Tiranga Yatras across the country and organize special prayers in temples, Gurudwaras and other places of worship, said a party official in detail.

