Can Donald Trump sell a recession?





With the American economy going on the edge of a slowdown, and the prices that should increase as a result of his commercial policies, President Trump is faced with his most daring sales argument: convincing supporters than a recession, rather than a failure, is a necessary detour on the path of prosperity.

Trump's back to school in the White House was paved with immediate and stimulated recovery promises by the almost historically weak confidence that Americans have held in the management of the economy by Biden. Rather than soaking expectations, he is committed to ending inflation, reducing the cost of all goods and “making affordable America” ​​- all supposed to start “on the first day” of his presidency.

But now, more than 100 days after its second term, the tone has particularly softened, because Trump's overhaul of American trade relations raises concerns concerning prices, increased pressure on American companies and the potential of the worst economic slowdown that the country has seen from the cocovated pandemic.

“If the economy undergoes damage suffered, this will most likely be by a loss of international credibility and an increase in economic uncertainty,” said Charlie Cornes, main economist of the Center for Economics and Business Research, adding that trade concerns had aggravated the longer -term fears on persistent inflation, with particular risks for the longer -term industries.

The email of the administration alternated between the pure and simple refusal of an imminent recession to blame the previous president, but a dominant line line was the promise that things will have to get worse before they improve.

“I said all these things during my campaign,” said Trump about prices last week during an interview with ABC. He added that his supporters “had registered” to his entire economic policies in their entirety and that they were informed of the “transition period” necessary that the country would be forced to cross.

“If Trump had a clear mandate of voters, it was a question of reducing prices and improving their cost of living – without increasing the prices and increasing the cost of goods,” said political economist Veronique de Rugy. “So no, the public did not vote for this, even if some find the rhetoric of attractive protectionism.”

The account of the “transition period” – which she described as “politically practical but economically empty” – is a single employee by the president and his cabinet, in parallel with the need to accept unpleasant “medicine” to modify commercial imbalances and calls for consumers increasingly confronted with “confidence” to President Trump and his “proven economic formula”.

These messages could maintain their form longer, said of Rugy, in particular if the weaknesses of the titles are punctuated by occasional encouraging signals, such as the employment data of March, which showed that, as Karoline Leavitt said, “the economy begins to roar.”

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily newspaper in the Brady press room at the White House on April 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily newspaper in the Brady press room at the White House on April 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik / Getty images

According to the professor of economics, another worthy and probable option will continue to blame the previous administration and claiming that Trump inherited a structurally non -solid economy of his predecessor.

In March, the White House responded to increasing concerns concerning a recession by clarifying that the period when it was moving away was “the disorder which was created under Joe Biden”.

“This is the Biden stock market, not that of Trump,” said the president at Truth Social last week, shortly after the data revealed that the American economy had shrunk for the first time since the beginning of 2022, adding that the country will explode once it would get rid of Biden “Overtplomb”.

Taken between the credit for the fall in the price of eggs and oil and the blame for the expansion of the cracks in the economy as a whole, Trump struck a happy medium during his recent meeting with the press, saying to the host Kristen Welker: “I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the economy of Biden.”

While most polls indicate a general feeling of economic gloom, the partisan divisions in the data reveal that the base of Trump can be willing to accept that Biden is at least in part to blame.

According to a recent Gallup survey, almost half of Americans (43%) consider Trump the only owner of the American economy. Among the Republicans, however, 55% said that Biden was responsible for the current state of the economy, against only 4% of Democrats. As the sounder noted, the respondents' choices could be an approval or an allocation of blame, according to their assessment of current economic conditions.

An anterior AP-Noc survey revealed that despite the overall disapproval of Trump management of the economy, 72% of Republicans are confident in its methods, 55% somewhat or strongly approving its use of prices and 62% given the economy, against 16% in December.

Us President Joe Biden and President-Elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration Ceremony where Donald Trump Will Sweer in As the 47th US President in the Us Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, On January 20, … Us President Joe Biden and President-Elect Donald Trump arrives for the Ceremony Will Sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, On January 20, 2025. More of Melina Mara / AFP via Getty Images

Although the strong democratic opposition probably does not change, the announcements of the trade agreements during the 90 -day reciprocal rate break could cement the support of the strategy of the president of the Republicans, who can accept the story that these fears concerning fears concerning the president are all neglected to recognize “the art of the agreement”.

However, if commercial policy leads to a full -fledged recession, marked by job losses, lower growth, a drop in wages and an increase in prices as it is typical, Véronique de Rugy said: “It is difficult to imagine that even faithful supporters do not begin to wonder if the cost is worth it.”

“Even if an agreement with China materializes, the damage of the trade war is already important and not easily reversible,” she said. “The investment has been discouraged, the supply chains disturbed and the uncertainty integrated into long -term planning.”

“Damage to the country in terms of loss of confidence and confidence in the chief will not recover even if the prices drop,” added Peter Simon.

“Uncertainty about economic prospects has increased further,” wrote the federal reserve on Wednesday after voting unanimously to maintain stable interest rates. At a later press conference, President Jerome Powell said prices, if they were supported at their current levels, “should generate an increase in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth and an increase in unemployment.”

The Central Bank’s decision was greeted by the president's anger and “feeds” a drop in the support he enjoys, Peter Simon told Newsweek.

“But his support will never fully collapse,” he said, noting that the treatment with the president of the consumer media, the Democratic Party, the Culture and the Reveil Immigration guarantee that he will always remain a solid subset of voters whose worship of Trump will dedicate their anger with any potential economic collapse, and which “will decrease joyfully with this ship”.

