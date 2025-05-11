



Abu Dhabi, Uae CNN –

Three Arabic nations rich in energy from the Gulf run to transform their influence on Donald Trump into tangible gains with the president who should visit next week.

They built personal links with the president and collectively promised billions of American investment billions while launching as key intermediaries in the conflicts that Trump wants to resolve, from Gaza to Ukraine and Iran.

Now they are rewarded by the privilege of hosting the first state visit to Trumps in its second term. The American president is expected to land in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, followed by visits to Qatar and then to the United Arab Emirates who extend until May 16.

Given the transactional approach to foreign policy, the three states have a lot to offer

In Trumps' book, the Gulf States check down all the right boxes, Hasan Alhasan, main member of the Middle East policy at the International Strategic Studies in Bahrain, told CNN. They undertake to invest billions of billions in the American economy and to spend colossal quantities on American weapons systems, he said.

Behind this carefully elaborate strategy of wrapping Trump is a desire for the Gulf States to solidify and formalize their positions as an essential American security and economic partners, and extract as many advantages as they can.

American-burf relationships have improved considerably since Trump's return. Frustrated by the perceived lack of American interest in their needs under the Biden administration, Saudi Arabia and the water had sought to diversify their military, technological and economic links. With Trump in power, they see what a Gulf manager called a unique opportunity to achieve his country objectives.

From their point of view, the time has come to cement the links with Washington, and even to obtain greater privileges in their relationship with the most powerful nation in the world, said Ebtesam Alketbi, founder and president of the Emirates Policy Center thinking in Abu Dhabi.

Each of the three nations that Trump visits has his own list of priorities. Here is what they want from the United States and how they are going to achieve it.

Security, security and security are what Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are looking for the most of Trumps' visit, said Ali Shihabi, author and commentator of the Saudi Arabia policy and economy.

Gulf states are looking for the assurance of American security commitment in the stability of the gulfs, Shihabi told CNN. Trump has many priorities and is known to lose interest quickly and they want to keep it engaged.

Last year, the United States and Saudi Arabia almost finalized a defense and historic commerce pact, but the agreement stalled on the Saudi insistence for Israel to engage on a path to the Palestinian State.

Firas Maksad, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Eurasia Group, told CNNS Becky Anderson that Trump should go ahead with major agreements, regardless of standardization, which, according to him, is dead.

Riyadh is also looking for American cooperation to develop a civilian nuclear program, but this has been maintained on its insistence in the enrichment of uranium, raising national concerns in the United States and in Israel for the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Uranium, when enriched at high levels, can be used to produce nuclear weapons.

The support of the White House for a Saudi nuclear program could see US companies winning lucrative contracts.

Riyadh seems to supervise his relationship with the United States as a win-win. In March, Trump said Hed went to Saudi Arabia if he was investing $ 1 Billion in the United States. They agreed to do this, so I'm going to go, he said.

Although Saudi Arabia has not confirmed this figure, it announced its intention in January to extend trade and investment with the United States of $ 600 billion over four years, with potential for more.

But for Riyadh to diversify far from petroleum, he still has to sell oil to healthy profit to finance this transition. The recent price reductions, pulled in part by Trumps' prices, threaten to undermine these ambitions. Trump clearly indicated that he wanted to lower oil prices below, disagreing him with the Saudi Arabs who need high income to finance his economic transformation.

Perhaps more than any other state of the Gulf, the United Arab Emirates consider the investment as central to its strategy to deepen links with the United States and obtain yields and has money to save it. Among the richest countries in the world per capita, he promised Billions of American investments. Abu Dhabi even qualified as capital of capital.

The expansion of trade and investment is a way to strengthen this strategic partnership, said Alketbi. The United States remains an essential security guarantor for the Gulf region, while offering a dynamic economy full of opportunities and capacities that align on the long-term development plans of the Gulf.

In March, the water announced an investment plan of $ 1.4 billion over 10 years focused on AI, semiconductors, manufacturing and energy. Its existing American investments are already totaling $ 1 Billion, according to its embassy in Washington.

The United Arab Emirates sees a unique opportunity to become an important contributor in AI and advanced technologies, told CNN Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the President of Water. The commitment to invest $ 1.4 billion aligns with the UAES objective to diversify its economy far from its excessive dependence on hydrocarbons in order to ensure the country's prosperity in the future.

But it will not be easy for Abu Dhabi to achieve his declared goal of becoming a world leader in AI by 2031 without a American micropuce.

During the last days of the former administration of President Joe Bidens, the United States has tightened the edges of AI exports to keep advanced technologies out of the hands of foreign opponents like China, which were to take effect on May 15. Water was one of the countries faced with restrictions and can expect them to be lifted during Trump's trip.

The United States announced on Thursday that Trump would cancel a set of borders of the Biden era.

Qatar is the Arab Nation of the Gulf with the most formalized security ties with the United States. It welcomes the largest American military installation in the Middle East, which the State Department describes as essential for American military operations in the region.

Last year, the United States quietly concluded an agreement which extends its military presence at the sprawling basis of Qatar for another 10 years. He also changed a 1992 defense cooperation agreement with the United States, which aims to further strengthen its security partnership.

In 2022, the Biden administration also appointed Qatar as a great non-nato ally, a title granted to close friends who have strategic labor relations with the American army.

Qatar has been a key mediator in a number of war conflicts in Gaza in Afghanistan. Experts say that it is part of an effort to remain relevant in the eyes of Washington.

Gulf states consider the mediation of conflicts as a source of influence and prestige, Alhasan told CNN. They managed to use their role as mediators to position themselves as an essential partners for the Trumps political agenda.

Doha also maintains close links with the new Syrian president, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who was looking for to relieve his sanctions from Western countries.

Syria should be a key question that Qatar will raise with Trump during his visit, an official of the question at CNN on Thursday. Doha pushes the Trump administration to raise sanctions against Syria under the Caesar law, said the manager, adding that Qatar is wary of providing financial support to Syria without a blessing from Washingtons.

Trumps' visit finally concerns what it can withdraw from the three Gulf states, said experts, adding that each of the three nations anticipates a set of new offers that will benefit both parties.

He comes here because he thinks that it is in the interest of the American economy, perhaps his interest and those around him, to have these agreements here with Saudi Arabia, water and Qatar, said Maksad. So expect great announcements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/11/middleeast/trump-visit-gulf-arab-states-saudi-uae-qatar-intl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos