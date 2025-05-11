On May 10, US President Donald Trump announced a complete and immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan negotiated by his administration. The American media reported that, alarmed by intelligence reporting a new escalation, Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Chief of Staff of the White House Susie Wiles led urgent mediation. Vance warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moda of catastrophic risks and encouraged direct talks between India and Pakistan.

The announcement of the ceasefire was received around the world with a sigh of relief. The spectrum of a nuclear exchange which, according to a 2019 study, could kill up to 125 million people in less than a week, had fueled regional anxiety and stimulated the American diplomatic frenzy.

In India, however, the announcement of the assets was observed differently in certain circles. Former Indian Army Head Ved Prakash Malik poster On X: cease-fire of May 10 25: we left the India to ask the history of politico-strategic politics, if necessary, was acquired after its kinetic and non-kinetic actions. MP Asiduddin Owaisi wrote On the same platform: I hope that our PM @Narendramodi had announced the ceasefire rather than the president of a foreign country. We are still opposed to the third party intervention since Simla (1972). Why have we now accepted it? I hope the question of cashmere will not be internationalized, because it is our interior business.

This last comment is probably referring to the Trumps declaration that he is ready to work with India and Pakistan to see if, after a thousand years, a solution can be obtained in cashmere.

The announcement of the ceasefire by the American president seems to have been perceived by some in India as a sign of the retirement of the governments of Modi under the pressure of the United States while his mediation offer on cashmere is considered an indication that the long-standing India rejection of the third-party intervention is undermined.

In South Asian geopolitics, perception often goes beyond reality until reality bites. India has long projected regional domination, reinforced by economic growth and nuclear power. However, his actions in the aftermath of the massacre of April 22 carried out by the resistance front (TRF) in cashmere exposed its vulnerabilities. Intended to assert the force, the response of the India failed, stimulating the regional position of the Pakistans and leaving the government of Modis diplomaticly weakening.

On May 7, India launched the Sindoor operation to dismantle the terrorist bases linked to groups like the TRF, which, he says, was supported by Pakistan. Supported by the French manufacturing bursts, the operation sought to project the image of Modis Strongman in the middle of domestic indignation. However, its success was challenged. Pakistan reported civilian victims, including children, while India insisted that only terrorist sites were affected.

The Air Force Pakistans scrambled his own jets to divert the attack and said he had shot five Indian planes, including three gusts. Two US officials confirmed to the reuters news agency that a J-10 Chinese manufacturing plane had shot at least two Indian planes, helped by the support of intelligence, surveillance and recognition (ISR). India has not recognized any loss.

The Indian media initially claimed devastating strikes on the Pakistani cities, including the Karachis seaport, but these relationships, which were clearly part of the propaganda efforts, proved to be false.

On May 9, India launched missile attacks on Pakistani bases, including a near Islamabad, said Pakistan. The Pakistani army retaliated with short -range missiles and drone strikes targeting the Indian air bases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj. Indian Air Force officer Vyomika Singh reported that Pakistani drones and ammunition have hit the military targets and targets.

Image India as an effiloged regional hegemony. The Indian government has clearly overestimated its Rafale jets and underestimated the ISR systems supported by the Pakistans in China, which has improved the accuracy of the battlefield.

Military support from Chinas to Pakistan has increased considerably in recent years. Since 2020, it represents 81% of the military imports of Islamabads.

For years, some Indian defense analysts have warned that Military Indas was not prepared for a Pakistan supported by China, given its limited support in the United States or Russian for its high-risk cashmere bet. Others have criticized governments' foreign policy to encourage rapprochement of China-Pakistan. Their warnings remained ignored in New Delhi.

The events of the last days have revealed India strategic limits, replacing the ambiguity with a global examination. Kneejerk's reaction to New Delhi could be to increase the defense budget and further deepen the militarization of cashmere.

While the Indian government provides for its next steps, it should do well to consider that the status quo of the ghost war and the secret aggression cycle fueling the disorders are untenable. The two nations intelligence agencies have long supported proxies, which stimulates the instability of the cashmere in Afghanistan.

The long -term path is based on New Delhi and Islamabad which make wise choices. Retaining, not rhetoric, should shape politicians in the future. The fact of not doing so risks geopolitical disorders, economic stagnation and the difficulties for millions. Housing a quarter of the poorest people in the world and more than 350 million illiterate adults, India and Pakistan cannot afford prolonged conflicts. Continuous tensions could derail the growth of the India and paralyze the fragile economy of the Pakistans, eclipses of tactical gains.

The points of view expressed in this article are the authors who are the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.