



Washington President (AP), Trompreptly, is expected to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 Jumbo as a gift from the ruling family of his trip to the Middle East next week, and US officials could convert the plane to a potential presidential plane.

ABC did not report that Trump uses the plane as a new version of Air Force One until recently before leaving office in January 2029, when the property was transferred to the Foundation supervising its presidential library still to be built.

The gift should be announced Wentrump Visitsqatar as part of a trip which also includes stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the first prolonged foreign trip to its second term. The Qatari government did not immediately respond to a request for comments on Sunday evening.

Watch: The White House holds a briefing before commercial discussions in China, Trumps Trip in the Middle East

Administration officials, anticipating questions about the president accepting such a gift from a foreign government, have prepared an analysis arguing that this would be legal, according to ABC. The Emoluments Constitutions Clause, Article I, Section 9, Clause 8, prohibited from anyone occupies the government's office to accept any present, emolument, office or title of any king, prince or foreign state, without consent of the congress.

Trump intends to convert the Qatari aircraft into an airplane on which he can fly as president, the Air Force providing to add secure communications and other classified elements.

But he will always have more limited capacities than the existing planes that have been built to serve the Air Force One, as well as two other planes currently under construction, according to a former American official who was informed of the plane and spoke on Sunday under the cover of anonymity to discuss the plans that have not yet been made public.

The existing planes used as Air Force One are strongly modified with survival capacities for the president for a range of contingencies, in particular the shielding of radiation and anti -missile technology. They also include a variety of communication systems to allow the president to stay in touch with the military and to issue orders from anywhere in the world.

The official told the Associated Press that it would be possible to quickly add countermeasures and communication systems to the Qatari aircraft, but that it would be less capable than the existing Air Airplane of Force One or long-term replacements.

Neither the Qatari plane nor the next VC-25B plane will have the air supply capacities of the current VC-25A plane, which is the one on which the president is currently flying, said the official.

Air Force One is a modified Boeing 747. Two exist and the president steals on both, which are over 30 years old. Boeing Inc. has the updated versions production contract, but delivery has been delayed while the company has more than billions of dollars on the project.

Delivery was pushed to a certain time in 2027 for the first plane and in 2028 won over the last full year for the second.

ABC said the new plane was similar to a 13-year-old Boeing plane shot in February, when he was parked at Palm Beach International Airport and spent the weekend in his Mar-A-Lago club.

Trump's family business, the Trump organization, which is now widely led by his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, has vast and growing interests in the Middle East. This includes a case again in Buila Luxury Golf Resort in Qatar, in partnership with Qatari Diar, a real estate company supported by this sovereign heritage fund of the country.

Qatar, which is governed by the Al Thani family, houses the state airline Qatar Airways. The country also worked to have a close relationship with Trump after apparently supporting a boycott of Doha by four Arab nations during its first mandate. Trump later in his term applauded Qatar.

Administration officials postponed the concerns about the interests of the presidents' policy blurring with the family's trade benefits. They note that Trump's assets are in a trust managed by his children and that a voluntary ethical agreement published by the Trump organization in January prohibits the company from concluding agreements directly with foreign governments.

But this same agreement allows agreements with private companies abroad. This is a departure from Trumps's first mandate, when the organization published the anethy PactProhibitant both foreign government and foreign companies agreements.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt asked on Friday if the president on his next trip could meet links with people with his family business, said it was ridiculous to suggest that Trump “does anything for his own advantage.

The writer Associated Press Jon Gambrell in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

