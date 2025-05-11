Nigel Farage: a British Milei with his views during the Pixime elections | His training is already the second political force of Great Britain

The British Milei, Nigel Faragethe ultra-right and Brexit artificeEast Move conservatives as the second political force And he has a look at the elections in 2029 before the first dazzled year of the government of work Keir Starmer. In May MunicipalHis reform of the British party won a parliamentary escape, an intention, ten municipalities and almost half of the elected advisers moving the conservatives to a third place and winning in certain districts not in all the work. “We are the main opposition party,” celebrate This, Jams Modesto, points to the head of work.

Unlike Milei, Farage has a more sober style and a long political career characterized by An exuberance of an ad chat which says what are silent policies. After a brief passage through the city of London, the conservatives were joined in the 1980s and moved away from their European policy founding different political groups of the 90s which have a central axis to remove the United Kingdom from the European Unin.

When in 2016, the British voted in a referendum for Brexit, their political career seemed to lose the course. Following Conservative failure with Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz “La Brief” (seven weeks in government) and Rishi Sunak They opened a new door with its fierce anti-immigration program.

Everything that shines is not gold

The surveys accompany Farage putting it in place for a few points of the work and well above the conservatives. If you also analyze the result of the general elections in July of last year, two things are seen. THE Rare participation of the electorate (less than 60%) and the dislocation produced by the non -insominal voting system. With 34% of the votes, work obtained 64% of escapes. Sali third farage with 16% of the vote, but only obtained five deputies (1% of the total).

But by more than the electoral system against the proportional representation of the quantity of votes and escapes, the reality is that the British reform party has obtained more than four million votes, almost half than work. To this electoral quota is added the internal post-divide chaos of the conservatives. The elected official to replace Rishi Sunak as Lder, Kemi BadenochDo not even convince their own voters who doubt to continue to support or seek a substitute to save the party.

The conservative electorate faces a dilemma similar to that of Macri or Milei. Part of the party wishes to form an alliance with Farage: the other completely rejects this possibility. The main competitor to replace Kemi Badenoch, Robert JenrickHe is inclined to a electoral pact Con faging.

But everything that shines is not gold for the reform of the United Kingdom. Farage has been identified with the ultra-right and Brexit, today considered a failure For a large mayor of the electorate (more than 64%, according to polls). It is also identified with Donald Trump, a political policy in the United Kingdom.

In recent months, he has tried to move more to the traditional right, copying the condemned model Marine Le Pen And the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. Farage wants to win the support of moderate sectors for which he softened his anti-inscription speech. The problem is that for a good part of the game, it is a virtual betrayal, it seals on page 12 Tom Mc Tague, editor -in -chief of the New Statman Weekly.

For this “moderation” Elon Musk Political and financial support in January is withdrawn. Launched to interfere in European policy, Musk decided that his ideas were better represented by the ultra-right Islamofbic, Tommy RobinsonThat is to say in the CLCEL for defamation and contempt in the court. Farage showed a confrontation with the X due, but the dilemma with which he is confronted has not disappeared. If you soften your positions, you can undergo internal bleeding. If this is not the case, its growth to play a roof with the most moderate electorate fortunately for Farage, there is a second factor which promotes its ambition to obtain 10 Downing Street: Sir Keir Starmer's laminarism.

Alberto Fernndez Britnico

Sometimes political analogues between passes as different as the United Kingdom and Argentina. As the Labor Party (model in which it is partly inspired Juan Domingo Pern), Starmer has an absolute parliamentary mayor which he obtained with his promise to end the eternal budgetary adaptation of the Conservatives who reigned from 2010 to 2024.

As weeks of assumption, Starmer has announced that the inheritance received from eternal conservative adjustment includes a 20 billion pound tax hole which must be resolved “with responsibility”. Result: A brutal reduction in the energy subsidy for the mayor of the population and reductions in social spending to the unemployed and disabled. The Labor Mantra transmits austerity to achieve growth that has reversed the decline of the conservative era by investment. This mantra appeared in the background of its electoral program, but has now passed in the foreground with a new axis.

The work no longer insists for a large part of its promise to build a million and a half of popular houses during its five years of government. Now a Keynesian expenditure promoting to defend Russian threats and bilateral free trade agreements or free trade agreements against the new world scenario. The Prime Minister announced that the Defense expenditure increases to 2.5% GDP and being a dividend for the creation of jobs through the powerful arms industry in the PAS (the United Kingdom is the world's fourth exporter of arms).

Tuesday, May 6, starmer firm a Free trade agreement with India. Thursday, an agreement with the United States was made to eliminate or reduce the prices of certain products (aluminum, steel, automotive. War against Europe.