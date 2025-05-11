Where's Imran Khan now? What fueled his rumors of death? From the sale of state secrets to the case of illegal marriage – know here! News24





Several reports surfaced on social networks on May 10, broadcasting rumors on the death of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The hoax was powered by photos and videos showing Imran Khan injured, which were widely shared. He was also alleged that the Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir was behind the murder of Imran. To complicate the issues, an unconcetic press release, allegedly from the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also distributed online, wrongly affirming that Imran Khan had died. However, these statements are false and the press release announcing his death is a manufacture. Where's Imran Khan now? Was it attacked in prison? Here are the answers to all your questions.

Where is the former Prime Minister of Pakistan now?

In particular, Imran Khan is currently deposited at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan has faced multiple legal challenges since his ousting in April 2022. Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in January. He had already spent more than 18 months in prison at that time. Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were found guilty of having illegally obtained precious land thanks to a corrupt agreement with a property magnate. Khan was sentenced to 14 years old and sentenced to a fine of 1 million rupees, while his wife was sentenced to 7 years. The court, which was installed in Adiala prison, made the decision while Khan was already in prison since his arrest in August 2023.

Imran Khan claims that affairs against him are part of a “political witch hunt” to keep him from power. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), reigned from 2018 to 2022. Subsequently, he was removed from office after losing military support. However, he faced himself publicly with the army, accused them of trying to assassinate him. Since his arrest, Khan has faced multiple accusations, including murder, terrorism and national security violations. Although he was sentenced in three cases, in particular by selling state secrets and an illegal marriage, they were then canceled or suspended. Despite this, he remains in prison.

Khan and PTI

His prison time remains a major problem in the current political problems of Pakistans. While tensions increased between India and Pakistan, more people were worried about its safety behind bars. Imran Khan is in prison and stayed almost completely alone, say that the members of his party, PTI. They say that he is not allowed to meet his lawyers often and does not receive appropriate medical care. PTI leaders think he is in danger and think he's in prison for political reasons, especially now when India and Pakistan are facing more tension. On Friday, PTI approached the High Court of Islamabad to ask for the release of Khans, citing threats to his life.

True or false?

Although the news and images of the former Pakistani Prime Minister created the anger of the Pakistani people and the PTI of Imran, the local Pakistani media quickly declared that the reports were false. They blamed the propagation of these false news on social media accounts outside the country, especially India. They also said Imran Khan was “safe and solid” in prison.

About the shared video

Many users have shared a video saying that it had been shot or beaten, but these statements are false. The video is in fact from 2013, when Imran Khan, then president of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), fell from a forklift while being mounted on a scene during an electoral rally in Lahore. He suffered a head injury to this fall, but it was not a recent incident.

