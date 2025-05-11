On appeal with Putin, Erdogan says that the ceasefire of peace talks

Turkey is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, considering that it is a “window of opportunity” to reach peace.

This was discussed during a telephone conversation between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, reports Ukrinform, citing a declaration of the Turkish presidential administration.

“During the conversation, President Erdogan told Russian President Putin that his declaration on the continuation of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul from where they had stopped were received favorably, and that Türkiye is ready to accept negotiations that will lead to a permanent settlement, ”said the press release.

During the conversation, the Turkish president said that “an opportunity window for peace has opened and that a full cease-fire will create the necessary conditions for peace talks”.

It is indicated that during the conversation, the parties discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, regional and global issues.

As Ukrinform reported on May 10, Ukraine, as well as its allies – France, Germany, United Kingdom and Poland – offered an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. In the event of refusal, the allies of Ukraine intend to Increase sanctions against Russia.

French president Emmanuel Macron said The fact that the request for the coalition for a 30-day ceasefire was agreed with American president Donald Trump, with whom the participants at the kyiv summit spoke by video.

Later, Putin proposed to hold direct talks With Ukraine on May 15 “where they were interrupted” in 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. At the same time, he ignored the initiative of a 30 -day truce.

Photo: AA