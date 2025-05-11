That knowing about commercial negotiations between economic giants

On Sunday, the White House praised a “commercial agreement in China” without providing details after two senior US officials referred to a potential agreement with China after talks between the two countries in Switzerland during the weekend.

“The United States announced the Chinese trade agreement in Geneva,” read the White House title For a transcription of the remarks of the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the American representative of Jamieson Greer to journalists.

Bessent and Greerhad learned an optimistic tone concerning the state of a potential trade agreement with China, noting that the administration would provide additional details on Monday. While Greer referred to an “agreement” and an “agreement”, neither of the two officials provided details. China has not yet weighed publicly on the question of whether the two countries have entered into an agreement.

I am happy to announce that we have made substantial progress between the United States and China in very important commercial negotiations, said Bessent to journalists, adding that the talks were productive.

During the brief remarks of Bessent and Greer, which lasted a little more than two minutes, Greer seemed to refer to an agreement between the two parties when he presented the talks as constructive.

It was, as the secretary pointed out, two very constructive days, said Greer. It is important to understand how fast we have agreed, which reflects that the differences were perhaps not as tall as perhaps thought. That being said, there were a lot of bases that have entered these two days.

Greer continued, referring to a trade deficit with China and saying that the agreement we have concluded with our Chinese partners would help the United States to resolve this national emergency.

In April, Trump said that foreign trade and economic practices created a national emergency.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to a request for comments on Sunday. When he was contacted for more details, a representative of the White House trade referred NBC News to Greers comments on the confidence of the agreement.

Bessent said he and Greer spoke with Trump on Saturday and that the president was fully informed of what was going on.

Before the weekend, the White House officials said they were impatient to negotiate, even if they insisted that the United States would not unilaterally reduce the uncompromising tasks of the Chinese.

I think I was going to spend a good weekend with China, Trump said during the presentation of a British preliminary trade agreement Thursday.

Disorming, bringing these rates where they could, where they should be, I think that his goal Scott Bessents, the secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick CNBC said on Friday. And this is what the president hopes to be a good result; It is a world of defense where we return to each other, then we work together on a big problem.

While Trump tried to soften the aggressive posture he demonstrated during his speech of the Liberation Day last month, the criticisms say that the new approach was rather marked by uncertainty and half-measures. Analysts of the Capital Economy Consulting Society underlined the preliminary agreement announced by the United States and the United Kingdom on Thursday, because proof that the despair prevails to show the progress of trade.

The complete and complete trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom has announced Rush Today today by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keirstarmeris, analysts wrote in a note to customers shortly after the agreement was announced. As Trump admitted to his press conference, the end details must still be written in the coming weeks.

The dizzying trend continued on Friday, when Trump posted on social networks that the reduction in tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 80% seems right, only for the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt, said later that the figure was simply the one that the president launched there.

Bessent previously characterized the approach of Trumps as a strategic uncertainty.

And in an article on Truth Social Friday, Trump described the agreement with the incredible United Kingdom of the two countries, saying that the parent of British Airways had ordered a value of $ 10 billion in new Boeing aircraft, although the leaders of the mother company of the airlines, IAG ,, IAG, have said The order did not occur following commercial negotiations.

Were going to make a fortune with prices, only intelligent people understand it, wrote Trump.

The US tariff rate on China climbed 145% last month, after the president signed an executive decree imposing 125% of all imports of this nation in more than 20% of rights imposed at the start of its second term in response to the alleged inaction of Chinas on fentanyl flows.

China, in turn, replied with 125% of imports on imports from the United States While strongly condemning Trump's administrations, pricing actions and saying that it would no longer engage in reprisal increases.

China may have already found a way to get around 145%tasks. Friday, he published data that showed that his exports had climbed 8.1% from one year to the next in April in the middle of an increase in expeditions to other Southeast Asian nations. This is an indication that China can simply use a transmission strategy to bypass tasks, Experts told CNBC.

It is too early to say if fears of shortages on American shelves will materialize, but the Flexport logistics group reported Last week, the Pacific Ocean carriers withdrew the capacity at faster rates than wearing in anticipation of reduced demand.