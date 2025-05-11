Op Sindoor still lit, Modi told Vance 'If Pakistan strikes, the Indian response will be more devastating'





New Delhi: Operation Sindoor has not been canceled and continues, said government sources on Sunday, stressing that the United States has never been a mediator and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared to the US vice-president JD Vance that if Pakistan attacks, the Indian response will be more difficult, greater and deeper. The Sindoor operation is not concluded. We are in a new standard. The violations of last night drones will be answered, said one of the government sources, adding that India is very clear: if you hit, we hit stronger. If you don't hit, we don't hit. Questioned The New York Times (NYT) Article according to which the Americans intervened following a nuclear conflict after India hit eight Air Force bases in Pakistan, the sources said that the sequence was wrong.

They said Vance had spoken to Modi in the 9th evening and said that the United States had the intelligence that Pakistan is planning a spectacular escalation of violence. The sources said that Vance then asked on behalf of Pakistan if there was a ramp out of the ramp. That NOW I did not mention what Modi said to Vance. He told the American vice-president that Pakistan was doing something, the India response will be more energetic, stronger and more devastating, said the government's source. The response to each Pakistan fire cycle will be more difficult, larger and deeper. The sources indicated that the call had taken place before Pakistan launched a series of ammunition and strolled missiles targeting the Indian military facilities on the evening of April 9 to 10, and not after the Indian strikes on the air bases. Pakistan tried to hit 26 facilities in the 9th night, 10th early in the morning. All the missiles fired by Pakistan have been struck by our air defenses. Certain armed drones and blur ammunition have passed but could not cause any significant damage, except by falling on unimportant buildings or open spaces in military compounds. In a way, they failed, said the source. India responded to this with precision missile strikes on the Air Force bases in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunien who was devastating for Pakistan, the sources said. New Delhi, they said, had been clear to all the countries that have called in the past few days that the India response to each Pakistani strike cycle will be more difficult, larger and deeper. The sources said that following strikes on the Pakistani air bases, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Pakistani major-general Kashif Abdullah called his Indian counterpart, lieutenant-general Rajiv Ghai at 1 p.m. However, the talks could not take place because the lieutenant-general Ghai was in a meeting. The two offices then corrected the time of call at 3:35 p.m. and during this call, Pakistan said they wanted the cessation of the dismissal, they added. The sources said that even when India has produced the Sindoor operation, hitting the terrorist seat and the Jaish-E-Mohammad and Lashkar-E-Toba training camps, the Indian DGMO called its counterpart and said India had struck terrorist facilities and it was not interested in climbing but if Pakistan did something. Each climbing cycle was initiated by Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi was clear that if they struck, we will retaliate stronger. The DGMO of Pakistan did not speak the first day but wanted to speak on the fourth day, said the source. The sources have rejected Pakistan's claims on the national security advisers of the two countries who expressed each other. NSA has also not spoken to its counterpart in Pakistan or Minister of External Affairs. We think good people to talk to each other are the DGMOS and that's it, said the source. Sources have also denied that the United States has acted as a mediator. He did not act as a mediator for India. Of course, they spoke to us, said the source, adding that the first call came from Trump to Modi on the day of Pahalgam's attack and that the PM was still in Saudi Arabia. It was to express condolences. Since then, conversations have largely occurred on the question of resolution of the CSNU. And then the question was how India will react because we said we will react. Once the attack took place, there was no conversation, except at the official levels, then Vance called the 9th, said the source. When asked how the United States learned of the agreement to stop hostilities and how Trump announced the decision before India, the source said, we didn’t say to the United States. Pakistan must have since contacted the United States in search of an out of the ramp which Vance had called the 9th. India has spoken to several countries, including the Saudis, Water and others, but there has been no mediation. Our message to all was that if Pakistan strikes, we will strike. If Pakistan does not do so, we will not. (Edited by Tony Rai) Read also: India strikes Pakistan greater and more deadly than what Pakistan has described

