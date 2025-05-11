



On the first night of Donald Trumps, second term, he signed a decree called ending the armament of the federal government, which pardoned more than fifteen hundred people who were charged or convicted for their participation in January 6, 2021, riot in Capitol. Earlier in the day, Trump had appointed Ed Martin, a Missouri conservative activist, as an acting American lawyer from the Columbia district. Martin had helped organize the Stop The Steal rally, at the Ellipse, which preceded the riot. He was at the Capitol on January 6; He characterized energy as fat Tuesday, although he then said that the federal government had organized some of the days activities. He then defended the so-called hostages J6 in court and worked with their plea organization, The Patriot Freedom Project. (Martin gave a prize to a forgiven rioter and a Nazi sympathizer, whom he called an extraordinary man.) He compared the imprisonment of the rioters of the Capitol to the internment of Japanese Americans during the Second World War. Martin would now run the office that managed the greatest criminal investigation in American history on January 6. He worked quickly to cancel it.

Martin, who was the first American lawyer for DC for more than fifty years to be neither a judge nor federal prosecutor before assuming the role, briefly dismissed more than a dozen prosecutors who had been involved in cases, then launched an investigation to investigate the way the office had managed what he had seen as communist tests. He downgraded senior leaders, among them those who supervised the prosecution of Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro. (The two men served a duration after the DC juries deemed them guilty of the Congress for refusing to coperate with the committee of the Chamber investigating on January 6.) On X, Martin described his office as composed of Trumps lawyers.

Trump announced on Thursday that Martin, who served as an temporary basis and was still to be confirmed by the Senate, would be withdrawn from his post. Two days earlier, Thom Tillis, the Northern Carolina Republican Senator and a member of the judicial committee, said he would vote for the appointment of Sabord on the Martins. Most of my concerns are linked to January 6, Tillis told the Capitol journalists. (He explained that if Martin was presented as an American lawyer for any district, except the district where on January 6 occurred, the demonstrations occurred, I probably support it.)

Trump, who would generally lead a public intimidation campaign in the face of such intransigence, seemed only slightly dark; He didn't even threaten Tillis. I'm very disappointed, said Trump. But I have so many different things now that I do with the job. IM one person. I can only lift this little phone many times in a day. When I called Tami Perryman, whose husband participated in the riot, and was sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting a police officer, she happily spoke of seeing a prosecutor shouting after losing her job in Martins Purge. It is rare for someone to take a moral position, and that's what Martin did, she said. But it was supposed to be just the beginning. J6 did not end with these pardons, said Perryman. We want a real investigation. They came after us, and all the harmful things must be highlighted. I need to see an action.

Although Trump has many accounts taken from rapid and extreme measures during the first months of his mandate, Maga's originalists remain feared to be blocked by the deep state and to worry about loyalty to the first principles of the movement. In the contribution of what would have been the confirmation audience of Martins, the defendants J6 circulated a catalog of what they considered as broken promises: the list of Epstein in their arrests of hands. DOGE highlighting the arrests of fraud / Abuseno Clinton turned out behind the Hoaxno Russian arrests. When are we going to start to see the responsibility? Also: they do it again because you did not suspend them the last time. Just after Trump won the relet, Mike Davis, the founder of the Article III project, a constitutional judicial organization (slogan: Knuckles in brass to fight the balance sheet on the left), Democrats said, I want to drag their political bodies in the streets, burn them and throw them away from the wall. (He also suggested gulags for journalists.) Kash Patel, director of the FBI, published, in the appendix to his book in 2023, Government Gangsters, a long list of enemies he promised to continue. The last hope of follow -up only forgives the rioters, but to stop those who had put them down, he was pinned over Martin, with any DC under his jurisdiction. People have seen Ed Martin as courageous enough to deal with corrupt actors in the federal government, Congress, NGOs, Defense Entrepreneurs, a person who served in the first Trump administration told me.

The defenders of Martins began to praise a version of the presidency, promoted tirelessly on the campaign track, who would seek to take revenge on those who had gone to prison for Trump. It's Trump at the base, said a conservative lawyer for DC. January 6 and arresting the liberals as the first issue. But real Trumpism is dead. (He recognized a few victories: the current antitrust trial which could break the important symbolic battle of metanes for the anti-technical fight on the right and the radical prices imposed around the world.) Steve Bannon, who continues to be a kind of spiritual leader Maga, and who spends hours each week talking about recovery against his popular war podcast. We discussed the recent arrest of Hannah Dugan, Wisconsin circuit judge who was accused of obstruction of having pretended to help a undocumented immigrant in his courtroom to make an arrest by the federal authorities. She was photographed leaving the courthouse in handcuffs. This is what I voted for, told me Bannon. It was impatient to see much more. We didn't even really start the hard work, he said. Burned daylight.

In recent months, in Capitol Hill, the Congress led by the Republicans has been twaming repeatedly to support the president, with little significant perspective. I don't mind what Trump does, because I trust Trump, as Lindsey Graham said, the Southern Caroline Republican Senator once. The inability to bring Martin into an audience of the committee seemed to mark a sort of end. He also exposed fractures and tensions within the legislative power. What is at stake here is a sweet civil war in the Republican Party, the person who served in the first Trump administration told me. Only a handful of the Senate Republicans are behind Trump in a significant way.

Other Trumpists were more optimistic. A lawyer for the friendly government of Maga in DC stressed that a large part of the brief duration of Martins seemed to have been devoted to the writing of threatening letters to the members of the Congress, which were widely shared online. I saw a general lack of appreciation for the distinction between political loyalty and technical competence, he said. I think this is a major problem for the Trump movement, people who are not willing their commitment to the agenda compared to the way the competent people will be implemented. Make substantial progress on the questions that most required the American prosecutor for DC to position himself as a more credible actor. The lawyer has articulated a different remote vision, which corresponds, say, dismantle the federal agencies via deregulation, or rascal of dark money, only handling the enemies of the camera.

As the other conservative lawyer said, I think there are real problems in the deep state, but it is probably better not to have someone who was buffon. He continued, prosecution by the Democrats were politicized, but there was at least one attempt to create an institutional neutrality. And all the cases brought by the American lawyer to DC who were tried would be before a jury in a strongly democratic city. It's just useless, he said. They completely lost contact with the functioning of the law. Canceling the standards and institutions that the faithful of Maga considered armed against them would not occur simply by arresting a DC judge. Bannon felt differently. He wanted to see the judge of the Beryl Howell district court, who chaired the affairs of January 6 and canceled Trumps the executive order targeting Perkins Coie, in wrists. He told me that it would send shock waves in the effective legal and political and political establishment that directs this city. And for him, it was going beyond the pure symbolism, he estimated that a DC jury with a liberal sense could in fact be forced to condemn it if they finally heard the true story of the depth of rot. You should break the glass, and it does not happen. Ed Martin was starting to do so, and they panicked.

Trump announced on Thursday evening that Jeanine Pirro, Fox News television host, would enter the role of Martins. (Martin was transferred to the working group working group.) Pirro is the former district prosecutor of the county of Westchester and, in 2016, was considered leader of the Oriental District of New York. She is also well trained in playing the role of ardent justice on prime hours and on her reality show judges Jeanine Pirro. Shes Perfect Casting, Shes had a combat spirit, told me Bannon. For him, the fear of losing Martin may have given way to an even better replacement. (I hope they enjoy judge Jeanine, Jack Posobiec, the loyalist Maga, said to me by nod to the Senators of the GOP who had hoped for hem in Martin.)

Trump appointed Pirro at a hundred and twenty-vingt actor time, bypassing the Senate, replacing an interim prosecutor with another. It may be heavy to operate without the approval of your own party; The defendants accused in Washington could contest their prosecution and the courts could eliminate certain actions, on the grounds that Pirro has not been legally appointed. But it is not difficult to imagine that Trump replaces the American lawyer every four months from a list of loyalists, allowing them to act with abandonment, without hindrance by the concern of a confirmation hearing. Imagine if he names me, Mike Davis wrote on X. My reign of terror of 17 weeks. No pity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-lede/the-next-phase-of-trumps-retribution

