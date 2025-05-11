The national police urge the Labor Party without student in ITB doing the same Prabowo-Jokowi





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The President of the Labor Party said that IQBAL asked the National Police Criminal Investigation Council to release students from the Bandung Institute of Technology or ITB members of President PRABOWO SUBIANTO and former President Joko Widodo.

The student with the initials SSS was arrested by the police of her boarding school in Jatinangor, Soumedang Regency, West Java, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Said Iqbal, who is also the president of the Indonesian union confederation (KSPI, argues that freedom of expression by expressing opinions in countries that adhere to democracy, in particular Indonesia, is in accordance with the Constitution.

He said that the difference in interpretation of the expressions expressed by the people, in particular by young people and a woman from the Faculty of Senirupa ITB, must be appreciated. So-called, the government should hear the intentions and objectives to express these expressions, not necessarily criminalized by arrest.

“Consequently, the Labor Party and the KSPI support the attitudes and measures taken by the families of ITB students and the ITB academy community who ask the ITB student to be released and there is no criminalization,” said Iqbal in a written declaration received by Tempo, Sunday, May 11, 2025.

The Labor Party and KSPI urged the siege of the criminal investigation police to release the ITB student and no criminalization of the expression he revealed. Said suggested that it is preferable that Bareskrim has taken persuasive actions and dialogue accompanied by KM ITB without the need for detention and criminalization.

“Workers support the fight of the KM ITB and their students in maintaining democratic values, and it is necessary to create a social dialogue in the treatment of expressions carried out by students and the people,” he said.

The president of the ITB family of students in ITB, Farell Faiz Firmansyah, said that the arrest of the SSS had been carried out without prior appeal.

“From our friends and their families believe that there is no convocation, at the end, he was immediately picked up at the pension,” he said on Saturday May 10, 2025.

The ITB student family deplored the arrest and detention of their colleagues for downloading the memes of Prabowo-Jokowi. Until now, according to Faiz, the lawyer has always tried to suspend to disclose the student of the ITB in its entirety.

According to information obtained by tempo, SSS is a student from the Faculty of Fine Arts and the ITB design (FSRD) in the second half. ITB is putting new students to study on the Jatinangor campus for a year called TPB or the joint preparation phase before choosing a study program.

The Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the National Police arrested ITB students with the SSS initials for having allegedly raped article 45 paragraph (1) OJ Article 27 paragraph (1) and article 51 paragraph (1) of the IT and electronic transactions (ITE law).

The article regulates criminal sanctions for someone who is deliberate and without the right to disseminate electronic information or electronic documents that have content that violates decency. The maximum imprisonment threat is 6 years and / or a maximum fine of RP 1 billion.

The head of the public information section of the public relations division of the commissioner of the national police headquarters, Erdi A. Chaniago, said the police are currently continuing to investigate. “Currently, he is still under investigation,” he said when he was confirmed on Friday, May 9, 2025 on Friday.

