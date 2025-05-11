Trump must accept Qatar's luxury 747 for use like Air Force One





The Trump administration plans to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 plane as a donation from the Royal Qatari family which will be improved to serve as a force Air One, in the greatest foreign gift ever received by the US government, four people with the case said.

The plane will then be given to President Trumps Trumps presidential library when he leaves his duties, said two senior officials.

Democratic legislators and good government groups have expressed themselves by the conflicts presented by the proposal. The plan raises substantial ethical questions, given the immense value of the sumptuously named aircraft and Mr. Trumps intends to use it after leaving his duties. Sold new, a 747-8 commercial Boeing is around $ 400 million.

Trumps owns a private plane, known as Trump Force One, is an older jet 757 who flew over the early 1990s and was then used by the co-founder of Microsoft, Paul Allen. Trump bought it in 2011. The Qatari jet, if Mr. Trump continued to pilot him after leaving his duties, would give him a much more recent plane for his own use.

The plan, reported earlier by ABC News, is expected to be announced in the coming days while Mr. Trump made the first prolonged foreign trip from his presidency to three nations in the Middle East, including Qatar. The plan, which said ABC News had been approved by the White House Council and the Ministry of Justice, would make the desire of presidents for a new air force, after repeated delays involving a government contract for Boeing for two new jets to serve for this purpose.

Trump visited Qatari 747, who has just over a decade, when he was parked at Palm Beach International Airport in February. The New York Times then reported that the jet was considered a possible new air force.

Two people familiar with the language of an analysis led by the Board's lawyer's office, David Warrington, and the Attorney General, Pam Bondi, said that they had determined that he would belong to the law for Mr. Trumps's library to receive the plane. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not yet been announced publicly.

The plane which is given by Qatar should be modernized by a military entrepreneur called L3harris, Texas, and that the work can start once the government has approved how the plane is acquired, said one of the senior officials. It should be finished by being equipped with military capacities by the end of the year, added the manager, allowing Trump to use it during his mandate.

A White House spokesperson did not respond to a request for comments. The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Defense have not commented.

The status of the contract expected with L3harris was not immediately clear.

An official of the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that the Air Force had not yet concluded any agreement on a renovation contract of Qatari 747 to make the improvements and the security modifications necessary for an AF1, and the Air Force could not do so legally until it does not own the plane.

Assuming that this happens, said the manager, it would always take an extended period to complete the contract and, more importantly, to make the actual modifications to correspond to a full upgrade of the Air Force.

Talked down for years, not for months, said the head of the Ministry of Defense, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details on a future Air Force One.

Other knowledge of the project suggested that the Qatari plane could be a more modified version of an Air Force One, and could therefore be built more quickly.

Recently after his election, Trump was frustrated by budget overruns and delays with the two planes of New Air Force One that Boeing is under contract to deliver to the federal government. The two current Air Force are over 30 years old and need frequent maintenance, sometimes taking months.

Trump renegotiated the contract for planes during his first mandate and wanted to fly on it during his duties.

Throughout the White House, officials have complained of Boeing delays on several occasions.

Mr. Trump asked Elon Musk, the billionaire director of SpaceX, to find ways to accelerate the delivery of planes. Mr. Musk insisted that one of the planes could be delivered in a year.

An option that the company managers and Mr. Musk had discussed was to reduce the safety clearance requirements for those working on parts of the plane that do not relate to the most secure parts of an Air Force plane. We do not know where these talks led.

Some involved in the development of an aircraft that could survive the fallout from a nuclear attack and avoid certain missile attacks said that Mr. Musks projected is unrealistic.

But the Trump administration has planned to acquire a Qatarian property plane as a potential alternative to the expectation of the other two Boeing planes, and a possible motivation for the company to move more quickly.

The model that the government uses to solve the ethical problems raised by donation, said one of the officials, is that followed by the presidential library of President Ronald Reagans when it received the air force on which it stole after his retirement. But at the time, Mr. Reagan did not use the plane to fly. It was created in the museum part of his library.

Another person who knows the effort to acquire the plane said that the Qataris initially proposed to do so immediately at the Trump library and then ask Trump to use it during his duties. But government lawyers said it would violate the constitution's emoluments clause, said the person, which prohibits federal officials from accepting the financial benefits of foreign governments without approval from the congress.

The plan, if it happens, is almost certain to relaunch the questions on the question of whether Mr. Trump is in violation of the Emoluments clause, which the Supreme Court refused to rule in 2021. In January, he canceled the decisions of the lower jurisdiction in the cases accusing Mr. Trump of raping the clause in his first mandate, because he was no longer in office.

A spokesperson for the Citizens' government surveillance group for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who continued him on what he described as violations of the Emoluments clause during his first mandate, said the acceptance of the plane presidents would raise a range of ethical questions far beyond the violation of the Constitution, in part because he planned to continue to use it.

It is difficult to see it as a coincidence when Trumps Company has just announced a new golf complex in Qatar, which would have established a partnership with a company belonging to the government of the country, and will soon meet with senior Qatari officials in the Middle East who also offers meetings with Jordan Libowitz, in a statement.

At this point, it is impossible to make the difference between the decisions taken by the White House for the good of the country and for the good of the Trump organization, he added. Flying on a gift of $ 400 million in a country, he does business by simply raising other questions about the place where his priorities are.

The reported agreement also aroused violence of criticism from the Democrats.

Senator Adam B. Schiff of California, who, as a member of the Chamber, led the first dismissal case against Mr. Trump, said that the plane was a fairly clear violation of the Emoluments clause. Corruption is cheeky, wrote Mr. Schiff on social networks.

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland criticized the gift, saying that the president should first request the consent of the congresses.

The constitution is perfectly clear: no presence of any kind of a foreign state without authorization from the congress, he said on social networks. A gift you use for four years, then dropping off in your library is always a gift (and a grade).

Erica L. Green and Michael Gold contributed to the reports of Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/11/us/politics/trump-qatar-jet-gift-air-force-one.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos