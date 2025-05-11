Politics
India accuses Pakistan of having raped hours of ceasefire after having concluded an agreement led by the United States
India and Pakistan accepted a cease-fire on Saturday after the United States discussions to finish the most serious military confrontation Between the nuclear rivals in decades, but accused of violating the agreement a few hours later.
The Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, said late Saturday Saturday, “repeated violations of understanding arrived between the two countries” to stop fire and accused Pakistan of raping the agreement.
“We call on Pakistan to take the appropriate measures to remedy these violations and to face the situation of seriousness and responsibility,” he said at a press conference in New Delhi. Misri said that the Indian army “retaliated” for what he called an “border intrusion”.
In Islamabad, the Ministry of Pakistan Foreign Affairs blamed the Indian forces for having triggered the violation of the ceasefire. The ministry said that Pakistan remained attached to the agreement and that its forces took care of the situation with responsibility and restraint.
“We believe that the smooth implementation problems of the ceasefire should be resolved by communication at appropriate levels,” said the ministry.
The first word of the truce came from President Trump, who announced that the two countries had reached a “full ceasefire”, after talks mediated by the United States, saying in a Post social post Saturday morning, the agreement occurred after a “long night of talks”.
“Congratulations to the two countries for having used common sense and great intelligence,” Trump wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this case!”
In a separate social media job Late Saturday evening, Mr. Trump wrote this: “Although I have not even discussed, I will increase the trade, in essence, with these two big nations.”
Misri said that the chief of military operations of the two countries had spoke on Saturday afternoon and agreed “that the two parties would stop all shots and military action on earth, and in the air and the sea”.
However, a few hours after the agreement, the explosions heard by residents of Srinagar and Jammu in the cashmere under Indian control were followed by power outages in the two cities. There was no immediate report of victims.
Omar Abdullah, the highest elected official in the region, said in an article on social networks: “What has just made the ceasefire? Explosions heard through Srinagar !!!” In another article, he said: “It is not a cease-fire. The air defense units in the middle of Srinagar have just opened.”
Transfrontal bombings and shots have also been reported on at least five places along the control line, a de facto border which divides the chased cashmere between two nations with nuclear arms.
There was no immediate report of victims.
The ceasefire follows weeks of clashes which have been triggered by a massacre of firearms Tourists last month May India blame Pakistan. It was their most serious confrontation for decades and made dozens of dead civilians on both sides.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he and Vice-President JD VANCE are committed to senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, to discuss the ceasefire and “start talks on a wide range of questions on a neutral site”.
“We congratulate the Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, their prudence and their state activity in the choice of the path of peace,” he said.
Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar announced the ceasefire on Geo News. He said that Saudi Arabia and Turkey played an important role in facilitating the agreement.
The Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, said in a quick press briefing on Saturday that the two parties had agreed to “stop all the shot and the military action of the land, the air and the sea” from 5 pm local time.
“Instructions have been given on both sides to give this understanding effect,” he said, adding that senior military officials would decide again on May 12.
Pakistanis celebrate the ceasefire after the night of reprisal strikes
After a tense night, many Pakistanis expressed relief and joy after the announcement of the ceasefire agreement in the late afternoon in Pakistan.
People who were awake all night due to Indian air strikes said they felt a feeling of peace after the cease-fire announcement.
“I thank the United States for its efforts to end the war,” said Muhammad Rashid, 55-year-old civil engineer in Islamabad. “India and Pakistan should be friends instead of injuring themselves. Honestly, I was really worried about sending my children to our village after last night's explosions. But now I'm without tension.”
Pakistan launched a reprisal strike early this morning, destroying several Indian military installations, including a track in a key air base. The answer, according to the officials, sent a strong message.
“I am proud of the Pakistani army,” said retired military officer Wajhat Khan. “We patiently waited for four days and responded briefly but brilliantly today. Our answer has changed Modi's eager mood. From now on, India will no longer take Pakistan lightly.”
In Islamabad, Afghan refugees also welcomed the ceasefire. Husna Nabizada, who fled the Taliban and now lives in the city, said she was afraid of knowing where to go if the conflict intensified.
“We fled from the Taliban and we discussed Islamabad. When the fights started here, I was very worried. Thank you to President Trump and the United States for helping to make the cease-fire occur,” said Shabnam Afghani, another Afghan refugee.
Local taxi driver Jalil Khan, 35, has echoed the relief that many felt.
“I am very happy that war has ended. War is not like a regular argument-it is frightening,” he said. “The patient and intelligent military response of Pakistan has rejected India. I am proud of our strengths. They saved us from the Hitler style assault by Modi.”
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Aviation Authority has announced that all airports and flight routes will remain operational from tonight
The fighting increased before the ceasefire agreement
The cease-fire agreement also occurred a few hours after India and Pakistan made strikes, using drones and missiles from fighter planes, in a significant climbing of soldiers conflict between the two nuclear neighbors. The two nations accused the other of shooting first, saying that they had acted in retaliation. Their respective soldiers did not specify whether the fighter planes had crossed the territory of the other, but confirmed that planes had been used during the night attacks.
Pakistani army spokesman Pakistani, lieutenant-general Ahmad Sharif, said in the television remarks that Pakistan Air Force assets were safe after Indian strikes, adding that some of the Indian missiles also hit the Indian province of Punjab of India.
“This is a highest level provocation,” said Sharif.
Indian missiles have targeted Nur Khan's air base in the city of Garrison de Rawalpindi, Murid air base in the city of Chakwal and Rafiqui air base in the Jhang district, in eastern Punjab, the spokesperson.
India has said that its armed forces have conducted attacks on technical centers, Pakistan command and control centers, radar sites and weapon storage areas in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunien, using “precision weapons launched from our hunting aircraft”.
India has also claimed to have targeted Pakistan Radar sites at the aviation base of Pasteur and Siackot using precision ammunition.
A heavy exchange of fire was heard along the control line – the de facto border between the two countries of the mountain pets region – until Friday evening, with strong explosions in large cities near the border. India said that some civilians had been killed in the bombing by Pakistan, without giving specific personalities.
“The Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to climbing, provided that it is reciprocal by the Pakistani army,” said the Vyomika Singh wing of the Indian Air Force in a press point on Saturday morning.
India has also denied Pakistan's allegations for destroying an S-400 Indian air defense system and Air Force stations in Sirsa and Surat.
Tensions between nuclear rivals have soaked since Attack on a popular tourist site At cashmere administered in India, left 26 dead civilians, mainly Hindu Indian tourists on April 22. New Delhi blamed Pakistan to have supported the assault, an accusation rejects by Islamabad.
The rivalry between India and Pakistan in the Himalayan Cashmere region Dates back to decades. The two nations all claim cashmere as their own territory, but each controls only a part. Another northeast part of the region is administered by China, which has long been a point of friction between Delhi and Beijing.
And
contributed to this report.
