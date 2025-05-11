Politics
The Tango of Beijing and New Delhi
-
By Raj Kumar Sharma and Geetanjali Atri
-
On April 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping () alluded to the Tango Dragon-Elephant in his message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Indian-Chinese diplomatic relations. The two countries distributed themselves after their border agreement in October of last year, but the recent India-Pakistan tensions after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam test the limits of their fragile truce.
Bekins moved to South Asia after the terrorist attack confirms the widely used opinion in the Indian community that the border agreement in recent years was only a tactical break. Tensions between India and Pakistan have discovered Chinese tango with India because Beijing has completely thrown its weight behind Islamabad.
China supports Pakistan to try to harm its competitors using other countries. Pakistan and North Korea (both have become nuclear with Chinese assistance) were two strategic attorney helping China in its regional ambitions in South and East Asia. Beijing is trying to thwart New Delhis's desire to be a world power and keep it bogged down by strengthening Islamabad.
China has three interests in its deep ties with Pakistan:
Firstly, this helps Beijing to avoid the internationalization of the Uighur issue by the organization of Islamic cooperation, in which Pakistan protects the Chinas record from targeting Uighurs in the Xinjiang.
Second, it increases the vulnerability of the India by increasing the spectrum of a two -forehead war.
Third, Pakistan is the spread of the Chinese response in the United States and India in the Indo-Pacific region. Things could become more complex for India, because the new exemption from Bangladesh seems to be arranged towards China and Pakistan.
China offers diplomatic and military Pakistani protection at a time when western interest in the country could be decreasing. His support in the question of cashmere and in the so-called fight against terrorism painted terrorism of the fight against terrorism, the use of terrorism as a state policy. It is not surprising that anti-Indian terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar or the Pakistani government does not pronounce a single word against the oppression of Uighurs in Xinjiang.
Chinese-Pakistani tango also extends to Eurasia. Azerbaijan had supported the hollow request of the Pakistans for a transparent investigation into the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.
Islamabad had provided weapons to Baku during his war with Armenia, who received military equipment from New Delhi. China had previously signed a partnership with Azerbaijan, an important country for the so-called average corridor of the Belt and Road initiative.
Pakistani-chinoise-Türkiye cooperation is also worrying for India, because Ankara and Beijing provided weapons in Pakistan after Pahalgam's attack. China and Turkey also have a history of support in Pakistan in the working group on financial action, despite well -known Pakistani links with terrorism.
India led its Sindoor operation on Wednesday last week. Azerbaijan and Turkey supported Pakistan, while China said they regretted India military operations against Pakistan -based terrorists.
Before Operation India, China not only argued that Pakistans call for an independent investigation in Pahalgam's attack, but also supported its legitimate security problems and efforts to protect its security and strategic interests.
The standard doubles of the Chinese approach are quite clear.
Unlike Chinas' response, the United States has supported India law to self-defense. President William Lai () also condemned the attack on Indian civilians, saying that our hearts are with the Indian people. Russia and Israel also supported India in the midst of current tensions.
India should take into account new developments in the Chinese-Pakistani link in the Indo-Pacific and Eurasia region. He would also need to strengthen his ties with Taiwan, the United States, France, Russia, Japan, Australia, Greece, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Armenia and Afghanistan.
Raj Kumar Sharma is the Taiwan Fellow Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the National Chengchi University. Geetanjali Atri is a sociologist based in Taipei.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2025/05/12/2003836714
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump defends the controversial donation of Qatar DW 05/12/2025
- Switzerland excludes us with men's hockey worlds
- Stephen Miller: Trump Administration 'Habeas Corpus Suspension
- The Pope Leo XIV requires free talk and liberate prison journalists
- The earthquake in Tibet shakes the northern side »Explorersweb
- Trump says he can speak to Xi this week after the prices break
- Trump could claim the victory of the price in China, but it's the day of the capitulation | Trump prices
- Truce in Ukraine A new call between Zelensky and Erdogan on May 12, 2025 | Ukrainian news
- 'Shooting children's handcuffs and guns' -Ex -uk special forces war crimes
- Incarnate Word Academy Tennis Team claims the second consecutive state championship
- What to know of the Trump plan to reduce the prices of medication
- Zelensky: I'm going to meet Putin in Türkiye Thursday