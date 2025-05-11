The Tango of Beijing and New Delhi

By Raj Kumar Sharma and Geetanjali Atri



On April 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping () alluded to the Tango Dragon-Elephant in his message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Indian-Chinese diplomatic relations. The two countries distributed themselves after their border agreement in October of last year, but the recent India-Pakistan tensions after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam test the limits of their fragile truce.

Bekins moved to South Asia after the terrorist attack confirms the widely used opinion in the Indian community that the border agreement in recent years was only a tactical break. Tensions between India and Pakistan have discovered Chinese tango with India because Beijing has completely thrown its weight behind Islamabad.

China supports Pakistan to try to harm its competitors using other countries. Pakistan and North Korea (both have become nuclear with Chinese assistance) were two strategic attorney helping China in its regional ambitions in South and East Asia. Beijing is trying to thwart New Delhis's desire to be a world power and keep it bogged down by strengthening Islamabad.

China has three interests in its deep ties with Pakistan:

Firstly, this helps Beijing to avoid the internationalization of the Uighur issue by the organization of Islamic cooperation, in which Pakistan protects the Chinas record from targeting Uighurs in the Xinjiang.

Second, it increases the vulnerability of the India by increasing the spectrum of a two -forehead war.

Third, Pakistan is the spread of the Chinese response in the United States and India in the Indo-Pacific region. Things could become more complex for India, because the new exemption from Bangladesh seems to be arranged towards China and Pakistan.

China offers diplomatic and military Pakistani protection at a time when western interest in the country could be decreasing. His support in the question of cashmere and in the so-called fight against terrorism painted terrorism of the fight against terrorism, the use of terrorism as a state policy. It is not surprising that anti-Indian terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar or the Pakistani government does not pronounce a single word against the oppression of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Chinese-Pakistani tango also extends to Eurasia. Azerbaijan had supported the hollow request of the Pakistans for a transparent investigation into the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.

Islamabad had provided weapons to Baku during his war with Armenia, who received military equipment from New Delhi. China had previously signed a partnership with Azerbaijan, an important country for the so-called average corridor of the Belt and Road initiative.

Pakistani-chinoise-Türkiye cooperation is also worrying for India, because Ankara and Beijing provided weapons in Pakistan after Pahalgam's attack. China and Turkey also have a history of support in Pakistan in the working group on financial action, despite well -known Pakistani links with terrorism.

India led its Sindoor operation on Wednesday last week. Azerbaijan and Turkey supported Pakistan, while China said they regretted India military operations against Pakistan -based terrorists.

Before Operation India, China not only argued that Pakistans call for an independent investigation in Pahalgam's attack, but also supported its legitimate security problems and efforts to protect its security and strategic interests.

The standard doubles of the Chinese approach are quite clear.

Unlike Chinas' response, the United States has supported India law to self-defense. President William Lai () also condemned the attack on Indian civilians, saying that our hearts are with the Indian people. Russia and Israel also supported India in the midst of current tensions.

India should take into account new developments in the Chinese-Pakistani link in the Indo-Pacific and Eurasia region. He would also need to strengthen his ties with Taiwan, the United States, France, Russia, Japan, Australia, Greece, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Armenia and Afghanistan.

Raj Kumar Sharma is the Taiwan Fellow Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the National Chengchi University. Geetanjali Atri is a sociologist based in Taipei.