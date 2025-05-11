Politics
My week TCW Review – Boris covers his back
Is Boris Johnson the only former Brexiteer to be at least half awakened for Starmers a new threat to our sovereignty? I cannot believe that I write something positive about this horrible man, but, for once, he said something sensible. Even if it is only to cover your back.
In a typical GUNG-HODaily mailarticleOn the wonderful economy and his degrandea of the trade alignment of anus-UK-EU, he dropped what looked like an almost free warning: if Keir Starmer submits to the regulatory alignment with the EU and makes us the non-vot punk of Brussels, he will face political extermination.
So what was it? You can ask. He did not explain, nor that I can see, have other Brexiteers of former Brexiteers. Too concerned about Indian and American commercial offers as And Hannan Maybe, or just asleep behind the wheel? Who knows.
Friday, a formulation with care Telegraph The editorial (alone in the MSM) warned against a new security partnership “ Disclosed '' which commits the United Kingdom to consider sending its armed forces abroad during EU military missions, and would effectively lock the British decision powers in NATO, the G7, the G20 and the United Nations in the EU in an aligned foreign policy, severely limiting the room UKS and independence.
Itcoicided with my biggest weapon Thered was not at all alert, and everything is still in the total darkness of the imminent betrayal of sovereignty.
Nowjohnsons Line Lorage, Northe TelegraphS editorial, Will Besuffit Tostopstarmerin Histracks, whatever collapsing in the polls.Tutorreport And note the lyrics of the weasel of his exercise in Orwellian deception – MOVED from Brexit and wait forward, not behind:
The United Kingdom has ambitious plans to obtain a narrower commercial partnership with the EU, Keir Starmer said, as he argued that the British public had left Brexit. Before a summit of the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister urged people to look forward, not in the country when the country has embarked on a new era of its relationship with the block.
No money could buy Starmer a better, less critical propagandist.
As for sycophanics and the rest dedicatedTimestheir political editor Swinfordlls we according to which having obtained two important commercial agreements (not to mention the betrayal of British workers and that any financial gain will be swallowed in the costs of the NHS, Asalp Mehmetst TCWThis week), we can now hope for the EU.Oh yes?
No mention of a counter, NorfromPoliticoEither, just more of what we have heard so many times before when it comes to the EU, forcing the UKS hand to capitulate the EU agreement. We, the United Kingdom, the lie, we are difficult. THE Tutor Again: frustrations are starting to emerge in the EU on what it considers a prudent government approach to its request for reset in the relationship, partly because of the electoral threat of the Nigel Farages.
Umm. What threat?Macronhas played the hard ballWhere is Farage and Hispartybeenon this? Asleep behind the wheel.
Correct me, the readers, if I'm wrong, but until noon, I found no statements, not to mention the warning, on this subject of Brexit Hero, or any other British reform. Not a mention of Itin FaragesDiffusion of the Majorcentre pagein theDaily mailHieron, which hell to repair broken Britain.
Well, if Starmer is allowed to arrive in his way, he is not a British sovereign Tumendby 2029! Could Farage once again address the so-called central soil? In Themain position, even? It seems incredible, but a survey report of pro-EU campaign groups asked me. A few days ago The best for Great Britain has claimed That separate surveys show support for the closer relations of UE-UK in important fields among the reformist voters of the United Kingdom and those who plan to vote for the reform ”.
To guarantee these votes, Mr Farage Also Do you think we have to go from Brexit? It seems unthinkable. Maybe he is just overloaded with work and disappointed by his own political unity and his research staff on political developments?
THEEmailS EditorialCôte by side of the Farage, made the omission of the frage more obvious. He discovered (although without urgency) that with a summit of the United Kingdom on the “reset” relations next month, it is increasingly clear that n ° 10 is determined to bring us back into the orbit of the blocks by stealth and that the betrayal of betrayal is strengthening.
THE pro-Brexit Express The reports were also disappointing. Free trips and university internships will hardly be the most fundamental aspect of the agreement. And what do we give to get this crumb?
This seems to be Beall of the MSM coverage that we have for a pact which will open a back of defense so that the United Kingdom returns under the control of the EU as a third compliant state.
Well, spell the details for why instead of the Msmthis to come the week. Starting with what the workforce signing an association agreement with the EU means and the beach of new defense and foreign policy commitments that come there; How these elements go autonomy (ASA Sovereign State) under the common security and defense policy; And even more on the sale of the defense industry of a billion pounds it implies.
What the MSM should do.
This means that for us who try to warn the 17.4 million people that their vote in 2016 is reversed by the rear door! ', A colleague from soldiers me when I told her our plan. TCW To publish the message without fear or favor!
This tent is enough to make me continueTCWFor another week, don't just worry a joke!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/my-tcw-week-in-review-11/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Qatar players Eye Strong Performance
- Sean 'Diddy' combs open expected statements in sexual traffic trial
- USA Hockey survives Norway in IIHF World Championships 2025
- Can dieting help relieve IBS? Low Fodmap Plan reduced symptoms but increased nutritional concerns
- Chinese defense actions fall after PM Modis dismantles a false story of fighter aircraft exploding Adampur Airbase
- Vladimir Putin Snobs Volodymyr Zelensky refusing to attend Istanbul Russia-Ukraine Peace for talks
- Peter Sullivan is crying while the British court overturns the guilty ruling after 38 years. tidings
- Italian open: Jack Draper defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in quarterfinals in Rome | Tennis news
- Have the United States fell back in prices with China? | News War News
- Jokowi's diploma seeker was invited to prove the trial
- Recruiting Roundup: Michigan Football A Top 3 School for Top Ath -Zoetwit
- The transformation of Donald Trump Jr. into a Washington electric broker