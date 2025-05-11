Have alarming information forced us to intervene in the Indian-Pakistani conflict?





US vice-president JD VANCE contacted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moda after obtaining alarming information on Friday, May 9, which requested greater involvement from the United States in the upward conflict in India-Pakistan, CNN, citing the initiates of the Trump administration. After informing US President Donald Trump on the proposal, Vance contacted Modi, according to sources, who refused to enter into details on the details of the information due to the sensitive nature of it. (Reuters) The report said that when the United States has received the information, a central group of senior American officials, including Vance, the chief of staff to the White House Susie Wiles, and the Secretary of State and the interim advisor of national security Marco Rubio, had kept an attentive eye on the growing tension between the two nuclear armed neighbors. Here is why we intervened After informing American president Donald Trump on the proposal, Vance contacted Modi, according to sources, who refused to enter into detail on the details of the information due to the sensitive nature of it. According to sources of the United States government, Vance advanced Prime Minister Modi that the White House thought there was a higher chance that the situation degenerates spectacular when it continued in the weekend. Vance urged Modi to ask his nation directly with Pakistan and to think about de -escalation measures, the officials added. Officials said the United States has judged that India and Pakistan did not communicate at that time, and it was necessary to bring the neighbors to nuclear arms to the negotiation table. Officials did not provide details, but said Vance also presented to the Modi PM a possible ramp out of ramp that the United States thought that the Pakistanis would accept. Read also: 'Vance and i …': Marco Rubio reveals how India-Pakistan accepted a ceasefire The role of Marco Rubio in the defense of Indian-Pakistani tension According to the sources that spoke to CNN, Rubio and other officials of the State Department began to correspond by phone with their Indian and Pakistani counterparts after the Vance-Modi call. Rubio and representatives of the State Department would have worked overnight to communicate with their Indian and Pakistani colleagues. The main responsibility of the Trump administration was to facilitate communication between the parties and not to design the cease-fire agreement, initiates told CNN. While Vance visited India last month, Trump's aid said that his link with Prime Minister Modi would play a major role during the appeal. Modi's remark that war was not made of our business, rejecting the possibility of an American intervention, was made the day before the call of Vance with him. Vance did not call Moda that one day after the US vice-president rejected the crisis of India-Pakistan because none of our business, indicating that the United States will not intervene. On May 10, India and Pakistan concluded a ceasefire agreement after the days of ferocious military combat. The ceasefire has been announced in the midst of increasing concerns that the dispute turns into a larger conflict.

