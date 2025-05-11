



President Donald Trump is making Air Force One cards to travel to Washington, DC, at Palm Beach International Airport, West Palm Beach, Florida, the United States on May 4, 2025.

Leah Millis | Reuters

President Donald Trump is preparing to accept a luxury jet from the royal family of Qatar, whom he will use as Air Force One, four sources familiar with confirmed planning at NBC News.

The plane, a Jet Boeing 747-8, is expected to be transferred to the Trump's presidential library foundation at the end of its second mandate in the White House, two sources confirmed in NBC.

Modern administration The plane so that Trump's official capacity can be used as president.

The sumptuous gift is likely to raise questions from researchers and legal experts surrounding the legality of the move.

A new commercial Boeing 747-800 costs around $ 400 million, according to 2019 data, the most recent year for which data is accessible to the public.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to NBC News that “any donation offered by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws”.

“The administration of President Trump is committed to full transparency,” said Leavitt.

The Ministry of Justice did not immediately respond to the request for CNBC comments.

ABC News first reported on the plans.

Reports on the decision take place as Trump is expected to go to the Middle East this week, including a judgment in Qatar, for the first foreign trip to his second term.

Trump concluded an agreement during his first mandate to modernize two Boeing 747 to be used as a new Air Force One plane. The fixed price contract with Boeing collected more than $ 2 billion on the budget among repeated delays. Aircraft can only be completed at least 2027.

Trump This year expressed frustration against Boeing benches and made alternatives.

“We can buy an airplane or get an airplane, or something,” he said in February, according to a Reuters report at the time, while visiting a Qatari 747 at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in January that the company was working with Doge Dired and Key Trump Ally Elon Musk to deliver planes earlier.

CNBC reported earlier this month that the United States worked with technology technology to modify a used Qatariboeing747 to become a new-identifying aircraft.

NBC News contributed the reports.

