



Main to remember Chinese and American officials meet in Switzerland this weekend to discuss the commercial spit between the two countries.

The countries have embarked on an increase in tariff reprisals, causing so high import taxes that economists have called them an effective commercial embargo.

Although a complete trade agreement is unlikely this weekend, discussions may lead to a de-escalation of tensions. This weekend could be a turning point for the commercial dispute between the two biggest economies in the world. US and Chinese officials met in Switzerland from Saturday, and investors are optimistic about what could result. A thaw of the relationship between the two business partners could relieve companies and consumers who have prepared at higher prices and empty shelves. “A very good meeting today with China, Switzerland,” said President Donald Trump on Truth Social after the end of the first day of negotiations. “Many things discussed, many accepted. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive way.” American representatives at the talks echoed their comments on Sunday and said they would share more details on Monday. In the meantime, here is what we know about discussions. What is the status of the commercial relationship? The United States and China have participated in a commercial dispute within Tit-For-Tat in recent weeks, which has brought high prices taken from both countries. President Donald Trump pushed the prices on Chinese products in the United States to 145%. In response, the Chinese government has increased import taxes on American products at 125%. Economists have said that duties that more than double the price of goods equivalent essentially to a commercial embargo. China is the third American trading partner, according to the most recent data available from the census office. America has brought the quantity of goods from China more than three times that it has not exported it so far this year. Who is involved in commercial negotiations? The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the commercial representative Jamieson Greer negotiate the name of the United States. Bessent expressed the commercial spit between the two countries, saying that the current rate levels are “unsustainable” and that de -escalation was probably in the cards. In a press release announcing his trip to Switzerland, Greer said that he “would negotiate with countries to rebalance our trade relations to achieve reciprocity”. For China, Vice-Prime Lifengis leading discussions. He would be close to Chinese President Xi Jinping and should follow the government's official line. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said: “Whether by confrontation or negotiation, the determination of China to protect its development interests will not change.” Will an American trade agreement be concluded? While Trump said Thursday that he expects the talks to be “substantial”, it is unlikely that delegations will be able to browse a complete trade agreement during the weekend. American trade agreements take an average of 18 months to negotiate and often even more time to implement, so the de -escalation of prices would be more likely. On Friday morning, Trump suggested that the prices on Chinese products could be lowered to 80%, but said that he would leave the final number in Bessent. The two countries could also discuss other commercial obstacles, such as the minimis exemption that Trump has excluded China from last week, affecting good deals purchasing sites like Temu and Shein. Update, May 11, 2025: This article was updated to include a post by President Donald Trump and comments made by Treasury Scott Bessent and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer. It was initially published on May 9, 2025.

