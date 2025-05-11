



More than half of Americans approve President Donald Trump's approach to transgender problems – exceeding his overall employment approval rating, according to a new Associated Press -Noc survey.

Why it matters

After largely campaigning on transgender questions, one of Trump's first decrees said there were only two sexes – “men and women”. He strongly pushed policies and published several executive orders to redo rights for transgender people since the retirement of the office.

Trump signed the prohibition of openly transgender people serving in the army in a decree of January 27, saying that transgender troops have a negative impact on “excellence” and “preparation”. Another order in February prohibited transgender women from participating in female sports. Schools that do not respect are faced with the loss of federal funding

The past few weeks have seen Trump's approval notes fall in the middle of anxiety about the impact of its constantly evolving pricing policy, which saw the markets in April crash before rebounding a few days later. But after a sharp drop due to economic anxiety, a resumption of his number suggests that the president can stabilize his base and regain control of the political narrative.

President Donald Trump signs a decree prohibited transgender female athletes from participating in female or girls sporting events, in the east house of the White House on February 5. President Donald Trump signs a decree prohibited transgender women's athletes from competition in female or girls sporting events in the room is

An AP-Noc survey with 1,175 adults carried out between May 1 and 5 and published on Saturday, revealed that more than half of Americans, 52%, approves how the president manages transgender problems. The results are much higher than the overall coast of trump job approval, which the survey was 41%. The survey has an error margin of more or less 4 percentage points.

Among the parties of the parties, 19% of the Democrats approved its management of transgender problems, against 48% of the self -employed and 90% of the Republicans.

Although less than 1% of the American population identifies as transgender, Trump has continued policy changes, targeting in particular transgender participation in sports. In 2022, the Institute of the University of California Los Angeles published that there were approximately 1.6 million transgender people over the age of 13, or about 0.5% of the American population. Regarding sports, the president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Charlie Baker, said in December that less than 10 university athletes identify as transgender.

However, the Trump administration prioritized transgender reforms and, in April, the United States Ministry of Justice (DOJ) brought an action in civil rights law against the Ministry of Education of Maine (ED), alleging that it violates the federal law by allowing transgender girls to participate in girls' school sports.

The AP-Noc survey also revealed that around 68% of Americans are suitable with Trump that a person's gender is based on their biological characteristics at birth, with 44% of Democrats in agreement and 89% of Republicans.

More recently, efforts have intensified to eliminate transgender people from military service. This has less approval, however, because 4 out of 10 Americans said they support allowing transgender people to serve in the army, while about a quarter said they were opposite, according to the survey.

Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, ordered the Pentagon to start freeing transgender soldiers who do not go out voluntarily by June 6, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. The defense memo came after the decision of the Supreme Court which crossed the path to the ban on being temporarily implemented until a lower court is rules.

What people say

The Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, reacting last month to an article on the transgender treatments provided by the Pentagon, on X, formerly Twitter: “If this is true – we will find a way to stop. The taxpayers should never pay for this cure. As we declared – before a delicate judge – Military service. '' Zero reasons for preparation for trans troops.”

Pentagon spokesperson and senior advisor Sean Parnell, in a press release, “today, the ministry will issue advice on military departments and services ending the membership of people with a current diagnosis or history or symptoms in accordance with gender dysphoria and all non-medical treatments. Voluntary separation period for 30 days for members of the active components service, and 60 days for members of the reserve components service, and proceed to the treatment of involuntary separations after these periods. “”

The former athlete of the college and conservative commentator, Riley Gaines, declared during a press conference in April of the Doj: “I am frustrated that we must be here. That we, as women, must support all, on national television, demanding equal opportunities. Demanding confidentiality in the fields of undress. Demanding security in our sports. [It’s] Incredible for me that we are always here to fight this fight. “”

Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills said in a statement last month: “As I said before, it is not only a question of knowing who can compete in the field of athletics, it is a question of whether a president can force his compliance with his will, regardless of the rule of law that governs our nation. I think he cannot.”

What happens next?

From June 6, transgender soldiers can be confronted with a release if they have not voluntarily left the army.

Trump continues to have a higher disapproval than the approval rating, although he won the popular vote in 2024. Saturday afternoon, Realclearpolling shows Trump with a 45% overall approval rating and a 50% disapproval rating. Several individual polls find broader spread.

Fixed 5/11/25, 13:18 pm HE: This article was updated to clarify that Baker said that there were less than 10 transgender athletes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-approval-rating-double-digits-above-water-key-issue-poll-2070604

