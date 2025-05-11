



Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more Vice-President JD Vance was the only one who calls Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage ceasefire talks on climbing conflict with Pakistan after the United States has received alarming information, a report. The vice-president, secretary of state and interim security advisor Marco Rubio and the Chief of the White House, Susie Wiles, were forced to increase the role of the Americas in the conflict after receiving information on Friday morning, CNN reports. He marked a change of position for Vance, who said that the The dangerous conflict between the two nuclear powers did not compete. Trump administration officials did not share any details on information with the network, but said it was essential to persuade the three to act. Open image in the gallery The vice-president, secretary of state and interim security advisor Marco Rubio, and the Chief of the White House, Susie Wiles, were forced to increase the role of the Americas in the conflict after receiving information on Friday morning, according to the report. ( AP )) After President Briefing, Donald Trump, on the latest developments and their action plan, Vance then called Modi at noon on Friday, telling him that the White House thought there was a high probability of spectacular climbing, according to the report. CNN also reports that Vance described to modify a potential output ramp that the United States understood that the Pakistanis would occur. More details have not been disclosed. Vance encouraged Moda to have his country communicate directly with Pakistan and to consider de -escalation options, officials said, according to CNN. Rubio and the officials of the State Department would have worked overnight in conjunction with their counterparts in India and Pakistan. The role of Trump administrations was largely to make the two parties speak, rather than writing the cease-fire agreement, officials told CNN. A few days before, Vance gave an interview on Fox News where he said that America should not get too involved. Open image in the gallery Only a few hours after the ceasefire agreement, the countries accused each other of having violated it after the explosions were heard in two cities of the cashmere administered in India. ( AFP via Getty Images )) What we can do is try to encourage these people to defuse it a little, but were not going to get involved in the midst of the war which fundamentally founded our things and has nothing to do with the capacity of the Americas to control it, said Vance on Thursday. You know, America cannot tell Indians to put their arms, said Vance. We cannot tell the Pakistanis to lay their arms. And so, would continue to continue this thing through diplomatic channels. The independent contacted the White House to comment. Trump announced on Saturday morning, the time of the United States that India and Pakistan accepted a complete and immediate ceasefire after America was mediated on talks. Congratulations to the two countries for having used common sense and great intelligence, the president posted on Truth Social, claiming credit for having courted peace. While Pakistan has expressed its gratitude for the participation of the United States, the Indian Foreign Affairs Secretary Vikram Misri said two countries were working directly to conclude the agreement. A few hours later, the countries accused each other of having violated the cease-fire agreement after explosions were heard in two cities of the cashmere administered in India.

