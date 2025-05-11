



The Labor Party actively plans to deal with an upward reform of the United Kingdom in the next general elections, said Sir Keir Starmer. The Prime Minister, whose party collapses in the polls by up to 13 points behind Nigel Farage, admitted that the Labor Party would pivoted the conservatives to the reform. “We plan on the basis of the base that we were likely to deal with a reform in the next elections,” said the Prime Minister, and the bursting of local elections last week “coincides with our reflection”. Starmer also told the Sun that the inhabitants had taught a work lesson – but rather than attacking Farage, he turned his fire on Kemi Badenoch, whose party also dropped through England on May 1. “We plan on the basis of the base that we were likely to face a reform in the next elections anyway,” said Prime Minister Pennsylvania “I think the Tory Party is an outstanding confusion,” said Starmer. “They did not learn the lessons of the last general elections. They have no idea of ​​their management. “And they have a leader who shows no leadership. “But what I take from these electoral results is that we have to make changes. “We must make sure that people feel this change in their pockets and in their daily life. This is what I intend to deliver,” he added. Learn more about the Battle of Labor against Reform UK: “ I think that the Tory Party is an exploded flush '', spat Starmer Pennsylvania Boris Johnson has rejected the chances of fagging to beat the two historic parties of Great Britain GB News And other Yougov data last week revealed that only 17% of British would vote the conservative – the lowest count of the party for six years – just before Boris Johnson was selected as a chief. Johnson himself, however, rejected the chances of fagging to beat the two historic parties of Great Britain to form a government. The former Prime Minister told GB News: “I don't think he will do it, no. And I think that if you are looking at the country's trip management at the moment, the case of conservatism is really overwhelming. “The conservatives will certainly recover, because I think that in the end, the inhabitants of this country will be completely fed up by 2028, 2029, with a strong tax, high regulations and a massively awakened government which takes us completely in the wrong direction. The objective is very large.”

