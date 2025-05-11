Xi Jinpings disappearing from generals – The Wire China





Good evening. For Xi Jinping, losing one of his six highest military officers suspected of serious violations of the discipline is regrettable. But to lose two of these generals and perhaps a third for such reasons suggests that something is really wrong in the liberation army of the peoples. The 20th central military commission, inaugurated less than three years ago, is led by XI. The six other generals who sat there were his choices and, among these, two were officially dismissed while a third party has not been seen in public since March 11. The purge suggests that, even after more than a decade of discipline inspection campaigns, the scourge of corruption is endemic to PLA. Without systemic changes that Xi and the Communist Party are reluctant to consider, XI, it seems, is intended to play an endless game of Whack-A-Mole. Also in this week's issue: the overview examines pricing exemptions for medicines and medical equipment; challenges related to the stack of prices; A Q&A with Paul G. Clifford on the Chinas logistics revolution; And Jeremy Wallace on the megabasses of green energy. If you are not already a paying subscriber The threadPlease register here. Do you want this email directly in your reception box? Register to receive our free newsletter. Sam Ward illustration All general presidents The XI Jinpings anti-corruption campaigns have completed the loop in the APL. He first hunted his named predecessors. Now his own generals are falling. Eliot Chen examines the greatest purge of the APL in modern Chinese history. Credit: Various photographs via Adobe Stock Overview: Trade Wars pharmaceutical sculpture President Donald Trump exempted the Chinese made from antibiotics and other drugs from his assault rate last month. The Chinese government, in turn, has not targeted American pharmaceutical products and medical equipment as part of its countermeasures. The unusual truce, writes Noah Berman, is a sign of how the two largest economies in the world are interdependent with regard to medicines and medical equipment. It is also rational and human. The victims of mutual prices in this sector, if they were implemented, would be very sick people whose life depends on the American-Chinese pharmaceutical trade. Customs and American border protection agents carry out non -intrusive (NII) inspections of shipping containers at the port of Savannah, June 28, 2023. Credit: American customs and border protection via Flick The price application test The prices are simple in principle, applying them is not. Too bad the American customs agents who must now calculate the part of a toy made in China which contains steel, so that they can then stack the steel trumps tasks above the basic service of toys. Noah Berman explains the bureaucratic nightmare. A Q&A with Paul G. Clifford Paul G. Clifford studied in China during the cultural revolution and then worked in the country as a banker, consultant and technological framework, giving him a unique perspective on the incredible transformation of Chinas during the last half century. His latest book is on the Chinese logistics industry. As Clifford said it to Rachel Cheung, he can remember the days when Chinese warehouses were, most often, appalling, humid and humid and populated by rats. Now they are increasingly pending while they are preparing to compete with UPS, Fedex and DHL. The companies to be monitored, he says, include Jack Mas Cainiao, SF Express and Sinotrans belonging to the State. The last of them was a wreck when Clifford did the consultation work for this at the turn of the century. Today, it is a power station with annual income of $ 16 billion. Paul G. Clifford Illustration by Lauren Crow The junma solar power plant, located in the Kubuqi desert, Ordos, inner Mongolia. Credit: VCG via Images AP The imminent power of Chinese megasses of energy People who travel through what they think are large empty landscapes in China are more and more likely to come across a massive range of solar panels or wind turbines. These so-called megabasses of green energy have many drawbacks, writes Jeremy Wallace and may not be the response to the dependence and climate change of Chinese fossil fuels. But in another potentially critical development area, China is trying at least hard and the United States is not. Subscribe today for unlimited access, from only $ 19 per month.

