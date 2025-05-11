



President Donald Trumpno foreign to allegations of blatant corruption supported a criticism attack on Sunday in response to ABC Newsporting that his administration is preparing to accept “which could be the most precious gift ever extended in the United States of a foreign government”.

Before Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, sources told ABC that the administration “was preparing to accept a Luxury Boeing 747-8 Boeing 747-8 of the new air force until it leaves the office, when the owner of the plane is transferred to the Trump presidential foundation.”

The Unnamed Sources also Explained That “Lawyers for the White House Counsel's Office and the Department of Justice Drafted An Analysis for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth concluding that is Legal for the Department of Defense to Accept the Aircraft as A Gift and Later Turn It Over to the Trump Library, It do not violate Laws Against Bribery or the Constitution's prohibition (The Emoluments Clause) of Any Us Government Official Accepting Gifts' From Any King, Prince, or Foreign State.

“Even in a presidency defined by Grift, this decision is shocking. It clearly indicates that the United States foreign policy under Donald Trump is on sale.”

ABC's revelations concerning the $ 400 million “Flying Palais” follow the Wall Street Jourphoreporting earlier this month that “the US government has responsible L3harris to revise a Boeing 747 formerly used by the Qatari government … in a presidential jet”.

The White House, Boeing and L3harris refused to comment on the newspaper report. Likewise, Sunday, the White House, the Ministry of Justice and a spokesperson for the Qatari Embassy did not respond to ABC requests.

However, as on Sunday associated with the press:

A few hours after the news, Ali Al-Ansari, attaché of the Qatar media, in a statement, said: “Reports that a jet is offered by Qatar to the US government during the next visit to President Trump is inaccurate.”

“The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Force One is currently being studied between the Ministry of Defense of Qatar and the US Defense Ministry,” the statement said. “But the case remains under examination by the respective legal services, and no decision has been made.”

In the midst of uncertainty, a range of people through the internet has castigated the supposed plan, slamming it as “indefensible”, “incredibly illegal” and “comically corrupt”. Some criticisms have stressed that the report comes after the Trump organization, Saudi partner Darglobal, and a company belonging to the Qatari government last month concluded an agreement to build a luxury golf station in Qatar.

Journalist Mike Rothschild said that “it is spectacularly corrupt, a level of greed and depravity that is breathtaking, even for Trump. The Air Force on the people's planes will be a flying palace given by Qatar. No American should accept this.”

Some criticisms have highlighted security problems. A legal expert said: “A emolument and a security risk all wrapped in one!”

Robert Weissman, co -president of the public surveillance group Citizen, said in a statement that “Trump's plan to accept a luxury plane from Qatar is manifestly unconstitutional, a violation of the manuals of the Emoluments clause. The concern of foreign gifts is that they can influence the policy of the president and the predilections and there is little doubt that Qatar wants to offer Trump a” reason.”

Weissman continued:

“The legal advisor who informed that this gift is OK because Trump will take personal control (through his library) only after leaving the office should resign immediately, in cash and in disgrace. To upgrade it.

Even in a presidency defined by Grift, this decision is shocking. It is clear that the United States foreign policy under Donald Trump is on sale. The juxtaposition with subsidies and programs of cancellation of foreign aid canceled for the poor and vulnerable members who will cost millions of lives which will cost millions of lives, unless the inversion could not be more striking or more grotesque morally.

“Is the gift of a foreign government a big bribes or a bad judgment? Or just Trump?” The member of the Congress Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) Asked on social networks. “I hope that the Maga movement cares about the ethics of their president.”

The member of the Brendan Boyle Congress (D-P.) Said: “The level of corruption of President Trump and his White House is different from everything we have ever seen in American history. It is appalling and criminal.

The president of the Progressive Caucus of Congress, Greg Casar (D-TEXAS), noted that reports are involved in the problems of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“While the flights of ordinary Americans are anchored due to FAA problems, Trump takes a bribes of $ 400 million in the form of a” palace in the sky “of a foreign government,” said Casar. “Again and again: he's paid. Everyone is screwed up.”

This article was updated with the comments of Ali Al-Ansari, attaché of the Qatar media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commondreams.org/news/trump-air-force-one The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos