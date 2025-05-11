



Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again asserted the unshakable position of India on the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (POK), declaring unequivocally that Pakistan has no choice but to put the territory to India. Speaking in New Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicated that there would be no change in the India position on Pok, even as discussions with the loom in Pakistan. He reaffirmed that India remains firm on the question of cashmere and stressed that there was no question of taking a step back. According to credible sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted total operational freedom to the Indian armed forces to respond strongly if it is caused by Pakistan. If Pakistan draws only one ball, replies with a missile, he would have asked the defense forces. He also warned that Operation Sindoor is still active and that any reckless Pakistan decision would certainly be welcomed with Indian reprisals. On Monday afternoon, a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place at 7 years old, Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting was followed by the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, the national security councilor Ajit Doval, the defense staff chief and the chiefs of the three armed forces. During this meeting, a clear message would have been transmitted to the international community concerning the firm of India Stance on Pok. The armed forces were also responsible for providing a strong response to Pakistan. In an indirect reference to the previous comments of former American president Donald Trump who had once proposed to mediate on Minister Pok Issueprime Narendra Modi said that India does not require any mediation. He reiterated that Pok is an internal affair for India and that Pakistan must put it back. His recent remarks indicated that there was no significance for third -party intervention in the dispute. Although there were previous ceasefire agreements between India and Pakistan, Pakistan incidents violating these agreements in a few hours were recorded. In light of such violations, Indian military sources have long argued that continuous operations such as the Sindoor operation are necessary. Experts interpret the latest comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modis as a severe warning in Pakistan in the middle of the current geopolitical climate.

