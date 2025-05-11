The United States claims that the last series of nuclear talks with Iran “encouraged”





A fourth cycle of talks between the United States and Iran on the Tehran nuclear program took place in Oman, the two parties agreeing to find themselves. The American envoy of the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said that discussions on Muscat were encouraging, while the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, described them as “difficult but useful”. The United States insisted that Iran had to remove its uranium enrichment to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons, but Tehran denies that it has such a goal and on Sunday, again stressed that it did not intend to give up the program. Donald Trump withdrew from a previous nuclear agreement between Iran and five other world powers in 2018.

He previously warned against a possible military action against Iranian nuclear installations if the new series of talks, which started in April, does not succeed. Two previous cycles of negotiations took place in Muscat with one that takes place in the Omani Embassy in Rome. A senior American official said that the latest discussions lasted more than three hours, adding: “The agreement was concluded to move forward with talks to continue working on technical elements. “We are encouraged by today's results and we are delighted with our next meeting, which will happen in the near future.” Addressing Iranian state television, Araghchi said that talks had been “more serious and more direct” than on previous occasions. “The two parties now have a better understanding of the positions of the other. We can characterize talks today as if to move forward.” But Araghchi said that “the contradictory positions taken by the United States in the media are not acceptable to us because they do not help negotiations”. The talks took place the same week that Witkoff said in an interview with the American media Breitbart News that the United States expects Iran to dismantle its uranium enrichment activities. Araghchi said: “Enrichment is a problem that Iran will not give up and there is no room for compromises.

Iran insists that its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful and that it will never seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons. However, since Trump retired from the 2015 agreement – which expires later this year – Iran has increasingly violated the restrictions imposed by the existing nuclear agreement in retaliation for the paralyzing American sanctions reinstated seven years ago and stored enough highly enriched uranium to make several bombs. Under the 2015 agreement, Iran agreed to enrich uranium up to 3.67% purity for the next 15 years. In February, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog said that Tehran had stored uranium enriched at 60% purity and could quickly drop to 90%, which would be armed quality. The 2015 nuclear agreement took almost two years of intensive negotiations. At the start of this new effort to reach an agreement, the Iranian program is much more developed and complex, and the wider region is much more volatile.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cd7gn3l2w9go The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos