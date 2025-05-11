



The White House is in discussion with the royal family of Qatar to perhaps receive a luxury jumbo, intended to be used as a presidential plane on Air Force One.

In a statement, Qatar denied that the plane would be a gift, but said that the transfer of an aircraft for “temporary use” was under discussion between the two countries.

According to CBS News, the BBC information partner in America, the plane would be given to the Trump presidential library at the end of his mandate.

The news comes while Trump is expected to visit Qatar this week as part of the first major foreign trip to his second term.

Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's media, the media in the United States, said negotiations were continuing between the Qatar Defense Ministry and the United States Defense Ministry.

“The case remains under examination by the respective legal services, and no decision has been made.”

Sources have told CBS News that the plane would not be ready to use immediately because it will have to be renovated and erased by security officials.

The potential value of the plane and its manipulation are sure to increase legal and ethical issues among critics.

On Sunday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “any donation offered by a foreign government is still accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. The administration of President Trump is engaged in full transparency”.

The current White House fleet includes two personalized Boeing 747-200B planes for presidential use with special communication equipment and features such as a cabin, office and conference cabin, according to the US Air Force. Aircraft has been used since 1990 and 1991.

Air Force One Planes generally takes place towards other administrations. According to the National Archives, only the Reagan Presidential Library has an Air Force One plane, and it led seven presidents before being given.

Qatar would offer a version of a Boeing 747-8, a much more recent model than ABC News Reports has been upgraded in a “flying palace”.

Boeing had been contracted to provide the White House with new planes, but Trump complained earlier this year that the company was late. Its administration had initially negotiated with Boeing for two specialized aircraft 747-8 during its first administration.

The aircraft manufacturer said that the plane would not be available until 2027 or 2028.

“No, I'm not satisfied with Boeing. He takes them a long time to do, you know, Air Force One, we gave this contract a long time ago,” Trump said in February.

“We can buy an airplane or get an airplane, or something.”

Trump had a positive diplomatic relationship with Qatar during his first mandate, which included an announcement in 2019 that the country would make a major purchase of American planes.

Qatar also offered private jets as gifts to other countries, such as a luxury plane given to Turkey in 2018.

