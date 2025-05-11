What Prime Minister Modi said that US vice-president JD Vance at May 9 calls | Latest news from India

NEW DELHI: When US vice-president JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9 to discuss an American evaluation of a dramatic escalation by Pakistan, the Prime Minister told him that New Delhis' response would be more energetic, stronger, more devastating than everything that is done by Islamabad, familiar people with the conversation on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presides over a meeting of the cabinet after the Indian armed forces made missile strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pok under the “Sindoor operation” in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. (PMO / PTI)

The India position according to which there would be a greater and more energetic Indian response to each Pakistani military action was reiterated by the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar in conversations with his counterparts around the world after the launch of the Sindoor operation on May 7 in retaliation for the attack by Pahalgam, said the people under anonymity. These interlocutors included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Even before the launch of the Sindoor operation, which initially targeted terrorist infrastructure in nine sites in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, Indias leadership clearly told interlocutors from around the world that there should be no doubt about Indian strikes against terrorists based on Pakistani soil.

In all our messages after April 22, we said we are going to hit the terrorists, there will be consequences. We were very, very clear from the first day, said one of the people. They shoot, shoot us. They stop, we stop. There is no ambiguity on this subject.

Although the aspects of the conversation between Vance and Modi was reported by CNN and the New York Times, including the American evaluation of the high probability of a spectacular climbing of violence and the suggestion of a potential ramp acceptable to the Pakistani party, the response of the Prime Ministers has not been reported so far. The American administration decided that Vance should call Modi when he recently visited New Delhi and had developed a relationship with the Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi listened to Mr. Vance and then told him that if the Pakistanis did something, rest assured that they will get a more energetic, stronger, more devastating answer than everything they do. They must understand this, said the person above.

When the Pakistani army tried to strike 26 Indian military installations on May 10, the Indian part responded with massive attacks against eight Pakistani air bases with long -range weapons, the people said. A few hours later, the two parties reached an understanding of stopping all military actions and shots.

The Americans admitted that there would be reprisals and that the Pakistani party approached the US administration after the massive military strikes Indiaes on May 10, the people said. It was then that Rubio called Jaishankar and said that Pakistan was willing to accept an out of ramp, people said. The Indian side, however, insisted on direct contact on the Pakistani side without any rear channel, they added.

Contacts between India and the United States began shortly after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, when Modi was in Saudi Arabia during an official visit. President Donald Trump composed the Prime Minister to transmit his solidarity and support, and the two parties were contacted on the press release published by the United Nations Security Council on April 25 to condemn the terrorist attack. The Indian party assured that this declaration had a strong conviction despite the presence of Pakistans to the Security Council as a non -permanent member.

During later telephone calls between Jaishankar and Rubio, and the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and his counterpart Pete Hegseth, the Indian side has transmitted his intention to respond to Pahalgam's attack by hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, the people said.

Once Operation Sindoor has been launched, the Indian side told the United States that New Delhi would only respond to the military actions of the Pakistans. Similar messages have been transmitted to other interlocutors from other countries, such as the member states of the United Kingdom and the EU, they said.

The clear message that we have given to our interlocutors is that we cannot assimilate the victim and the attacker. This impartiality will no longer be tolerated, said a second person, while noting that there was a universal conviction of the attack by Pahalgam which targeted tourists and civilians.

In each case, the Indian army responded so quickly that there was no time for anyone who comes to tell us not to answer because we had already answered, said the first person. The speed of the military response did not put us in a diplomatic place. Each round, we hit the Pakistanis stronger than expected.

The Indian side has also not encouraged diplomacy in shuttle of the genre that was observed during past crises triggered by cross -border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. While the Deputy Minister of Saudi Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, made unforeseen visits to India and Pakistan last week and that the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, also traveled in the two countries, said the two countries in Western Asia.

We do not think that all Islamic nations are behind Pakistan. There is nothing to suggest an axis of Islamic countries, said the first person. The people noted that there was a lot of unsubscription within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OCI) on the drafting of a resolution on the attack on Pahalgam, and it was significant that the resolution, in the context of Jammu-et-Cachemire, included a condemnation of terrorism.

The people recognized that there was no surprise on the role of Chinese in the whole episode, since Beijing frequently described Islamabad as a brother to extend everything, and this has extended to the Pakistani use of Chinese military equipment during recent strikes.